https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-looks-fragile-shuffles-crowd-people-without-wearing-face-mask-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden traveled to Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Saturday to deliver remarks at a drive-in rally.

Biden snapped at Trump supporters on Saturday and called them “chumps.”

After lecturing people on mask wearing, Joe Biden left the podium without taking any questions and walked over to a group of people without his face mask.

Joe Biden’s gait raised eyebrows.

TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack

Biden looked fragile as he shuffled over to a crowd of people without wearing his face mask.

WATCH:

Joe Biden thought he wasn’t on camera. He walked up close to a crowd of people and talked to them — without wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/ZAJg2bFjWV — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

