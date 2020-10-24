https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/supporting-them-beyond-this-is-a-hard-no-even-peter-daou-thinks-the-lincoln-project-is-a-bunch-of-grifters/

We’ve been known to rag on Hillary Clinton superfan Peter Daou a lot here on Twitchy, but every once in a while he says something we can all get behind. Last we checked in with him, he was urging Joe Biden to drop out of the Democratic primaries after the Tara Reade allegations emerged: “Credible rape accusations are disqualifying or we have NO moral standards,” he tweeted.

Now he’s going after the Lincoln Project, saying there’s no better word than “grifter” to describe them.

So basically a bunch of Republicans who laid the groundwork for Trump have wrapped themselves in Lincoln’s mantle and are running the entire anti-Trump messaging for the Democratic Party. All while the principled left is shunned and spit on. Am I wrong? — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) October 24, 2020

And they’re raising and pocketing tens of millions from Democratic donors. You know, the word “grifter” is overused lately, but when I think of how people who are “anti-Trump” (like Pelosi and others who fund his abuses) have raked in millions off him, there’s no better word. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) October 24, 2020

Is he wrong?

I wish you were, but you didn’t miss a beat here. — Ivan kaiso 🌹 (@Ivankaiso) October 24, 2020

Sounds right — Grumpy Hippy (@HippyGrumpy) October 24, 2020

nope. This sounds like an accurate summation. — Swimmingly (@tahirafaunealfo) October 24, 2020

Spot on — Jake Cahill (@thenaj) October 24, 2020

If they help get rid of trump, great. I do believe they have been effective, but supporting them beyond this is a hard no. — Mrjlindy (@mrjlindy) October 24, 2020

I get where your coming from, but quite frankly, we need it. They are bumping it hard for us. For now. It’ll be over soon. But I’ll take the help while they’re offering. The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Soon the mutual enemy will be gone and we’ll be enemies again. — Rhianna, respected (@Rhianna_FSM) October 24, 2020

100% correct. And meanwhile no matter who wins in November both parties will never let them in again. — One Anti-war crab (@owocecrab) October 24, 2020

What? Are they saying Rick Wilson and Never Trumpers like Jennifer Rubin aren’t going to be invited to D.C. cocktail parties under a Joe Biden administration?

They are an enemy of the enemy. As much an ally as Stalin during WWII. Good that they attack trump, but never forget what they did under Bush. — Oliver Gibson (@onecoding1) October 24, 2020

But that’s what this is, their bid to get you to forget what they did under Bush and during the Clinton years and even going back to the first Bush in some cases.

And while it may not work on you or I, Joe is talking to some close friends of theirs’s about cabinet positions — Mind Riot (@Timmo314) October 24, 2020

They are a temporary partner in defeating Trump. After Election Day they will go back to being the traditional GOP we despise. — Nancy (@cricketnmr) October 24, 2020

Don’t forget liberals have donated some 73 million to them for the privilege. — Legos For Trump 🇺🇸 (@JimiClint) October 24, 2020

Also while generating millions of dollars that goes directly into their pockets. — Grant Lingel (@GrantLingel) October 24, 2020

It’s always been the plan. — Chicky Hearn (@ChickyHearn) October 24, 2020

Sadly, you are 100% correct. — Socially Distant (and spooky 🎃💀👻) Carl (@ButIDigressBlog) October 24, 2020

They are using us for the time being. Wait until they unleash on Biden. Ugh!! — #NastyWomenVote (@Claire53401723) October 24, 2020

It’s a brilliant grift — Joe Biden SVU (@garfsvu1) October 24, 2020

We can all come together to despise those dildos https://t.co/R1PNr0wiCJ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 24, 2020

So Democrats don’t want them around even if they help Joe Biden win, and Republicans who support Trump want nothing to do with them, so where does the grift go after the election?

Related:

‘DON’T trust them.’ The Lincoln Project’s 60 Minutes segment BACKFIRES as Lefties drag them with screenshots of Rick Wilson’s old racist tweets https://t.co/WgHOxPVh1s — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 12, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

