Court documents released this week on the indictment of Alexander Hillel Treisman, 19, revealed that he was allegedly plotting to assassinate Joe Biden at the time of his arrest:

When a 19-year-old who was allegedly plotting to murder Joe Biden was arrested in NC, police found “four rifles, a 9mm handgun, explosive materials, books on bomb making, and $509,000 in cash that’s believed to be his inheritance.” https://t.co/MQYElimQWL — Michael S. Smith II (@MichaelSSmithII) October 23, 2020

He was indicted on child pornography charges in September. From the Washington Post:

Those revelations all come in an order that a federal magistrate judge filed earlier this month outlining why Treisman, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in September on child pornography charges, should remain in custody. It’s unclear whether Treisman will face additional charges related to the alleged plot.

Now, the reason this isn’t bigger news is because Treisman is a Bernie Sanders supporter and libs can’t pin this on President Trump:

I didn’t get why this wasn’t newsier until: “Days after Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his…campaign, Treisman, who had suggested in a Reddit post that he had to “save bernie,” posted a meme with the caption questioning whether he should kill Biden.”https://t.co/H3e4JEQRqa — Drew ‘Full, Fair and Contextual’ Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 23, 2020

This fact is buried in the article, of course:

Super clever opening construct by @TimBella in this morning’s @washingtonpost Morning Mix. Tim all but has this Alexander HILLEL Treisman skel asking “if not myself, then who” will assassinate Biden?https://t.co/kv7QELA560 pic.twitter.com/j7Aysf1xrp — Stu Loeser (@stuloeser) October 23, 2020

Paragraph 15 to be exact:

Paragraph 15. https://t.co/v4ste3ugph — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 23, 2020

It was Bernie. Bernie radicalized him:

Of course many of the blue checks didn’t get the memo that this dude was a Bernie bro. Progressives radicalized him, I suppose, @joshtpm. pic.twitter.com/Fw0x6g5OyU — Drew ‘Full, Fair and Contextual’ Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 23, 2020

So, not a Republican:

“Republican supporters” is a weird way to frame someone who wanted to “save Bernie” @GreggHoush. pic.twitter.com/2IrvV8U7og — Drew ‘Full, Fair and Contextual’ Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 23, 2020

Who wants to tell them?

Trump encourages child porn loving assassins like this one who planned to kill Joe Biden. How great is America now? #BidenHarris2020 #VoteEarly https://t.co/0ehIR0LLpq — Amy Holden Jones (@aholdenj) October 23, 2020

Trumps America #MAGA A 19-year-old with a van full of guns and explosives plotted to assassinate Biden, federal officials say https://t.co/XB1a86BLQt — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) October 23, 2020

What a clown show:

Just read the article people ffs — Drew ‘Full, Fair and Contextual’ Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 23, 2020

