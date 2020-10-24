https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/24/the-19-year-old-arrested-for-child-porn-who-allegedly-wanted-to-assassinate-joe-biden-is-a-bernie-sanders-supporter/

Court documents released this week on the indictment of Alexander Hillel Treisman, 19, revealed that he was allegedly plotting to assassinate Joe Biden at the time of his arrest:

He was indicted on child pornography charges in September. From the Washington Post:

Those revelations all come in an order that a federal magistrate judge filed earlier this month outlining why Treisman, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in September on child pornography charges, should remain in custody.

It’s unclear whether Treisman will face additional charges related to the alleged plot.

Now, the reason this isn’t bigger news is because Treisman is a Bernie Sanders supporter and libs can’t pin this on President Trump:

This fact is buried in the article, of course:

Paragraph 15 to be exact:

It was Bernie. Bernie radicalized him:

So, not a Republican:

Who wants to tell them?

What a clown show:

