https://redstate.com/bradslager/2020/10/24/the-shift-in-tactics-by-hollywood-for-this-election-now-involves-tv-reunions-for-biden-n268592
About The Author
Related Posts
Don't Count on DHS to Resist Trump's Worst Impulses
April 19, 2019
Democrat Operatives Warn Media That Criticism of Harris Will Be Deemed ‘Racist,’ ‘Sexist’ — In Other Words, Business as Usual
August 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy