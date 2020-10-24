http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/LIT5j0UNGj4/the-week-in-pictures-metoobin-edition.php

Scene: a Hollywood pitch meeting. The idea: a sitcom starring the son of a former vice president now running for president himself, rooming with a bloviating cable news “lawyer-commentator” who wants in on the son’s hookers and blow action. Every few minutes a sock puppet pops up from behind the couch and asks, “What’s going on here?” A second sock puppet labeled “NPR” pops up to say, “Nothing to see here—move along, move along…” With special guest star Anthony Weiner.

Who did it better?

What fresh hell is this?

Headlines of the week:

And finally. . .

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...