Laurie Garrett, a former senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, wants to draw attention to an edict issued by President Trump “while you were sleeping.”

According to Stars and Stripes:

President Donald Trump has fired his biggest broadside yet this week against a federal bureaucracy he has moved to remake with an executive order that would remove job security from an estimated tens of thousands of civil servants.

The directive, issued late Wednesday, strips long-held civil service protections from employees whose work involves policymaking, allowing them to be dismissed with little cause or recourse, much like the political appointees who come and go with each administration.

And?

Garrett should be glad she brought so much joy to so many with her tweet.

