https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/this-tweet-has-been-reported-for-being-pornographic-president-trump-strips-job-projection-from-tens-of-thousands-of-policy-wonks/
Laurie Garrett, a former senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, wants to draw attention to an edict issued by President Trump “while you were sleeping.”
ATTN!
While you were sleeping #Trump issued an edict that eliminates job protections for tens of thousands (maybe millions) of federal employees, all involved in policy-making. It paves the way for a mass firing of govt employees.
MOREhttps://t.co/jUCWJRE1zX
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 23, 2020
According to Stars and Stripes:
President Donald Trump has fired his biggest broadside yet this week against a federal bureaucracy he has moved to remake with an executive order that would remove job security from an estimated tens of thousands of civil servants.
The directive, issued late Wednesday, strips long-held civil service protections from employees whose work involves policymaking, allowing them to be dismissed with little cause or recourse, much like the political appointees who come and go with each administration.
And?
This tweet has been reported for being pornographic https://t.co/lBwBpPb7FI
— Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) October 24, 2020
It arouses me more than a million Jeffrey Toobin Zoom calls. https://t.co/PLSFI0HClw
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 24, 2020
Don’t tease me.
— Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) October 24, 2020
Good.
— Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) October 24, 2020
You say that like it’s a bad thing?
— Joecephus (@_joecephus) October 24, 2020
It is about damned time.
— Crosspatch (@VictorB123) October 24, 2020
So federal employees no longer have a lifetime sinecure. Just like the rest of Americans!
— Taxpayer1234 (Parler: taxpayer4) (@Taxpayers1234) October 24, 2020
This is huge.
— Steven Swenson (RC) (@Steven_Swenson) October 24, 2020
Good. High time it was done.
— Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) October 24, 2020
Wait, you mean government workers might have to be accountable for their performance like everyone in the private sector? THE HORROR!
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 24, 2020
This is amazing news! Thanks for reporting this! Bureaucrats losing their protection is a major step in the right direction.
— Frank Dux (@DuxThaMan) October 24, 2020
Holding employees to standards is what we call normal. Want to keep a job: be good at it.
— Craig Bowden (@Bowden4Senate) October 24, 2020
Thanks for sharing this great news!! Made my day. #Trump2020Landslide
— Brad Rush 🇺🇲 (@bradinlutz) October 24, 2020
This is long overdue 👍
— Chipper the Cat Pied Piper (@Millswaith) October 24, 2020
Great news! There’s no reason federal employees shouldn’t be managed under “employment at will” rules that the rest of us work under.
— Michelle Hassemer (@michellehasseme) October 24, 2020
This gives me so much more hope. Thank you for sharing. #Trump2020Landslide #MAGA2020LandslideVictory
— Senor Smiley (@senor_smiley) October 24, 2020
I wasn’t going to vote for him, but now I’m rethinking. This is a good start.
— Dave Dodson (@dpdodson) October 24, 2020
This is the greatest thing I’ve ever heard. I was a swing voter and it 100% locked in my vote for @realDonaldTrump. They are employees of the federal government and should be able to be fired by the executive of the federal government if they aren’t performing.
— John Galt (@Culper723) October 24, 2020
So this would mean that they could be their own victims of their own job/economy destroying policy making decisions, correct? This sounds like a good thing. Might make them think twice before shutting down a gym, health food store or a church over a .01% deadly virus
— Saywhaaaat? (@Dudeastounded) October 24, 2020
So people who thought they could get a govt job, be shitty at it, and just coast to retirement can finally be fired??? About time
— Pinky🇺🇸 (@pinkyscudero) October 24, 2020
And there it is. Trump just secured my vote.
— PorterHanmerRocksWell (@HanmerWell) October 24, 2020
This is great! Heaven forbid if government employees are “stuck” with the same responsibilities and fragility of the private sector. Government has grown in good times and bad and is swallowing the output of the private sector. Maybe it can actually be called “public service.”
— Premature Accumulation Murder Hornet MicroScalper (@MoMoBagholder) October 24, 2020
Awesome. The whole government is top heavy with administration and the deep state holds too much power.
— The Legendary Asshole of Gordumare (@magusthegreat) October 24, 2020
This news made my day! Tnx!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/kk1A9J1Kb5
— Eden Jaw (@eden_jaw) October 24, 2020
This is the best news I’ve had all year. Tired of unaccountable, unelected bureaucrats making policy, thinking they are above the law. Finally, my hope for real change is possible.
— 🎃 MomsterMel 🎃 (@MomsterMel) October 24, 2020
A good start! Laughable that these policy making positions are considered “nonpartisan”. The big takeaway for me is we have 2.1 MILLION Federal workers(!) that is utterly ridiculous, our founding fathers are rolling in their graves.
— Ted Moncure (@bajated) October 24, 2020
— J_Shep72 (@j_shep72) October 24, 2020
Now I’m voting for him. This is wonderful!
— Oak Wulf (@oak_wulf) October 24, 2020
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RGgVkmIIbM
— Goose (@GooseGoon24) October 24, 2020
— JⒶmes G. Higginb👻tt🎃m (@jghigginbottom) October 24, 2020
So the government workers may have to actually be productive and competitive now…like the private sector workers? No more lazy DMV level of “working” and still retiring with a pension? Good.
— Elin of Hollyhock Grange (@ElinofHollyhock) October 24, 2020
Best tweet I’ve read this year… For those of us in the private sector, this is bliss.
— IdidaRod (@IdidaRod) October 24, 2020
Garrett should be glad she brought so much joy to so many with her tweet.
Related:
Agriculture Dept. workers not happy about being relocated to somewhere there’s agriculture https://t.co/Go8nrOVwMs
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 14, 2019