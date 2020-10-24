https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/this-tweet-has-been-reported-for-being-pornographic-president-trump-strips-job-projection-from-tens-of-thousands-of-policy-wonks/

Laurie Garrett, a former senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, wants to draw attention to an edict issued by President Trump “while you were sleeping.”

ATTN!

While you were sleeping #Trump issued an edict that eliminates job protections for tens of thousands (maybe millions) of federal employees, all involved in policy-making. It paves the way for a mass firing of govt employees.

MOREhttps://t.co/jUCWJRE1zX — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 23, 2020

According to Stars and Stripes:

President Donald Trump has fired his biggest broadside yet this week against a federal bureaucracy he has moved to remake with an executive order that would remove job security from an estimated tens of thousands of civil servants. The directive, issued late Wednesday, strips long-held civil service protections from employees whose work involves policymaking, allowing them to be dismissed with little cause or recourse, much like the political appointees who come and go with each administration.

And?

This tweet has been reported for being pornographic https://t.co/lBwBpPb7FI — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) October 24, 2020

It arouses me more than a million Jeffrey Toobin Zoom calls. https://t.co/PLSFI0HClw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 24, 2020

Don’t tease me. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) October 24, 2020

You say that like it’s a bad thing? — Joecephus (@_joecephus) October 24, 2020

It is about damned time. — Crosspatch (@VictorB123) October 24, 2020

So federal employees no longer have a lifetime sinecure. Just like the rest of Americans! — Taxpayer1234 (Parler: taxpayer4) (@Taxpayers1234) October 24, 2020

This is huge. — Steven Swenson (RC) (@Steven_Swenson) October 24, 2020

Good. High time it was done. — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) October 24, 2020

Wait, you mean government workers might have to be accountable for their performance like everyone in the private sector? THE HORROR! — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 24, 2020

This is amazing news! Thanks for reporting this! Bureaucrats losing their protection is a major step in the right direction. — Frank Dux (@DuxThaMan) October 24, 2020

Holding employees to standards is what we call normal. Want to keep a job: be good at it. — Craig Bowden (@Bowden4Senate) October 24, 2020

Thanks for sharing this great news!! Made my day. #Trump2020Landslide — Brad Rush 🇺🇲 (@bradinlutz) October 24, 2020

This is long overdue 👍 — Chipper the Cat Pied Piper (@Millswaith) October 24, 2020

Great news! There’s no reason federal employees shouldn’t be managed under “employment at will” rules that the rest of us work under. — Michelle Hassemer (@michellehasseme) October 24, 2020

This gives me so much more hope. Thank you for sharing. #Trump2020Landslide #MAGA2020LandslideVictory — Senor Smiley (@senor_smiley) October 24, 2020

I wasn’t going to vote for him, but now I’m rethinking. This is a good start. — Dave Dodson (@dpdodson) October 24, 2020

This is the greatest thing I’ve ever heard. I was a swing voter and it 100% locked in my vote for @realDonaldTrump. They are employees of the federal government and should be able to be fired by the executive of the federal government if they aren’t performing. — John Galt (@Culper723) October 24, 2020

So this would mean that they could be their own victims of their own job/economy destroying policy making decisions, correct? This sounds like a good thing. Might make them think twice before shutting down a gym, health food store or a church over a .01% deadly virus — Saywhaaaat? (@Dudeastounded) October 24, 2020

So people who thought they could get a govt job, be shitty at it, and just coast to retirement can finally be fired??? About time — Pinky🇺🇸 (@pinkyscudero) October 24, 2020

And there it is. Trump just secured my vote. — PorterHanmerRocksWell (@HanmerWell) October 24, 2020

This is great! Heaven forbid if government employees are “stuck” with the same responsibilities and fragility of the private sector. Government has grown in good times and bad and is swallowing the output of the private sector. Maybe it can actually be called “public service.” — Premature Accumulation Murder Hornet MicroScalper (@MoMoBagholder) October 24, 2020

Awesome. The whole government is top heavy with administration and the deep state holds too much power. — The Legendary Asshole of Gordumare (@magusthegreat) October 24, 2020

This news made my day! Tnx!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/kk1A9J1Kb5 — Eden Jaw (@eden_jaw) October 24, 2020

This is the best news I’ve had all year. Tired of unaccountable, unelected bureaucrats making policy, thinking they are above the law. Finally, my hope for real change is possible. — 🎃 MomsterMel 🎃 (@MomsterMel) October 24, 2020

A good start! Laughable that these policy making positions are considered “nonpartisan”. The big takeaway for me is we have 2.1 MILLION Federal workers(!) that is utterly ridiculous, our founding fathers are rolling in their graves. — Ted Moncure (@bajated) October 24, 2020

Now I’m voting for him. This is wonderful! — Oak Wulf (@oak_wulf) October 24, 2020

So the government workers may have to actually be productive and competitive now…like the private sector workers? No more lazy DMV level of “working” and still retiring with a pension? Good. — Elin of Hollyhock Grange (@ElinofHollyhock) October 24, 2020

Best tweet I’ve read this year… For those of us in the private sector, this is bliss. — IdidaRod (@IdidaRod) October 24, 2020

Garrett should be glad she brought so much joy to so many with her tweet.

Related:

Agriculture Dept. workers not happy about being relocated to somewhere there’s agriculture https://t.co/Go8nrOVwMs — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 14, 2019

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

