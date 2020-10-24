https://noqreport.com/2020/10/24/tijuana-journalist-calls-out-joe-biden-for-illegal-immigration-failures-lies/

During the debate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tried to defend his record on immigration despite eight years of failure within the Obama administration. The debate moderator didn’t call him out and mainstream media didn’t fact check him. But Tijuana-based journalist Oscar ‘El Blue’ Ramirez gave a response the left doesn’t want anyone to hear.

According to Sooner Politics:

After last night’s presidential debate, a Mexican journalist immediately filed a live video event, to respond to the deadly lies of Joe Biden. Oscar ‘El Blue’ Ramirez is a Mexican journalist, based in Tijuana. He gives an excellent breakdown of the U.N. compact that Joe Biden & Barack Obama signed. That compact led to a massive influx of child trafficking and over 20,000 children in cages during the Obama administration.

El Blue gives a first hand witness to the Coyote network of organized crime in human trafficking of children. He describes a massive black market industry that Obama/Biden created by signing the UN Global Compact of open borders.

The fake families that resulted from the compact are a result of the poorly designed text with loopholes wide enough to build concentration camps within. El Blue says 72,000 trafficked kids have been rescued during the Donald Trump administration because of efforts to determine if the child was actually a biological offspring of the so-called ‘parent’ who paid coyotes for the use of the child.

El Blue also asserts that Antifa is involved in the trafficking syndicate. Trump’s effective shutdown of the global human trafficking has crushed the ‘cash cow’ of international trafficking. Coyotes are losing enslaved children when DNA tests verify whose child the youth actually is. Kids from deep in South America are now miraculously returned to parents as a result.

Coyotes have used those same kids over & over again, as an anchor to keep an illegal alien in the USA long enough to disappear in the interior of the US. That’s when the child is collected by the coyotes and looped back to the border regions of Mexico, to be recycled into another fake family and sent again, through the US/Mexican border.

The rapes and tortures are rampant because the child is purchased property… well, okay; rented property. And these children live in perpetual fear because of the global presence of the black market human trafficking syndicates, even in the USA.

It’s sad that a Tijuana-based journalist has to do what American mainstream media will not: Expose the truth about Joe Biden’s horrible, globalist, indefensible history with illegal immigration and human trafficking.

