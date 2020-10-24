About The Author
Related Posts
VIDEO: Homeowner Catches Leftist Urinating on Trump Sign, Blasts Miscreant With Paintball Gun – National File
September 7, 2020
Goodyear backpedals on diversity virtue-signaling after Trump calls for boycott – but it’s too late — RT USA News
August 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy