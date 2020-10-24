https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-casts-in-person-vote-in-florida_3551097.html

President Donald Trump cast his ballot on Saturday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida, after telling rally-goers the day before that he likes to vote in person, saying, “I’m old fashioned, I guess.”

Trump cast his ballot at a polling station at a public library near his Mar-a-Lago golf club.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” the president told reporters afterward tongue-in-cheek.

President Donald Trump leaves after voting in the presidential election at the Palm Beach County Library in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Oct. 24, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Several hundred supporters gathered with flags and signs outside the library, chanting “four more years.”

“It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot,” Trump said, repeating his often-repeated message that mail-in voting is more prone to fraud.

Trump has three rallies scheduled for Saturday in North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

People gather outside Palm Beach County Library voting site where President Donald Trump casts his ballot ahead of the presidential election, in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Oct. 24, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

At Friday’s rally in The Villages, Trump hit on a number of topics in making a case for his re-election, framing the choice as being one between “a Trump super-recovery and a Biden depression.”

Trump referred to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s comments at Thursday’s debate, when the former vice president warned of a COVID-19 “dark winter.”

The president told rally-goers: “It’s a choice between optimism, patriotic vision for American success, or Joe Biden’s dark, dismal, gloomy—did you hear what he said last night about darkness? Darkness, always darkness. What I’d say—gloomy vision. We’re about the American dream.”

During the debate, Biden said the Trump administration has “no clear plan” for fighting the CCP virus epidemic and warned a gloomy period was approaching.

“We’re about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter and he has no clear plan. And there’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year,” Biden said.

Trump countered the claim by saying, “I don’t think we’re going to have a dark winter at all. We’re opening up our country. We’ve learned and studied and understand the disease, which we didn’t at the beginning,” before insisting that a vaccine was imminent.

At Friday’s rally, Trump said, “I’m always here to protect you, and love, cherish, defend our nation.”

