https://www.dailywire.com/news/two-companies-restart-late-stage-coronavirus-vaccine-trials-volunteer-illness-not-believed-to-be-related-to-vaccine

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson restarted their late-stage coronavirus vaccine trials after a few volunteers became seriously ill, which was later ruled to not be related to the vaccine.

“Federal health regulators gave AstraZeneca the green light after a six-week pause, concluding there was no evidence that the experimental vaccine had directly caused the neurological side effects reported in two participants,” The New York Times reported. “Johnson & Johnson said that its trial, which had been on pause for 11 days, would restart after learning that a ‘serious medical event’ in one study volunteer had ‘no clear cause.’”

Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson, told The Washington Post, “With the information which we gathered to date and the information from external experts, the company found no evidence the vaccine candidate caused it.”

The Wall Street Journal noted that in regards to AstraZeneca’s decision, the company did not find any evidence that the vaccine was responsible for the illnesses experienced by two volunteers, although it could not rule out a link either.

The New York Times reported last week that experts have “genuine confidence” that the pandemic, which originated in China, will end “far sooner” than originally expected and that President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed — the administration’s efforts to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics — has been “working with remarkable efficiency.”

The report noted that the U.S. was “faring much better than it did during the Spanish influenza,” which killed nearly 700,000 people in the U.S., adding, “the country’s population at the time was 103 million, so that toll is equivalent to 2 million dead today.”

The Trump campaign would be wise to cite this NYT story as part of its closing message — particularly the success of Operation Warp Speed. pic.twitter.com/cSN8vYlkxT — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 13, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

