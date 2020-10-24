http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HwurAtEeCgY/

Leftists at the University of Oklahoma are trying to cancel an upcoming lecture by conservative commentator Ann Coulter scheduled to take place on campus in November. The students claim it would be inappropriate for the university to allow a “voice of hate” to speak on campus.

According to a report by the College Fix, College leftists at the University of Oklahoma are trying to derail an upcoming event featuring Ann Coulter. The event is scheduled to take place on November 5, just two days after the presidential election.

In a statement published to Instagram, the University of Oklahoma College Democrats argued that administrators should not permit a “voice of hate” to spread her message on campus.

“We are deeply alarmed about the decision to bring Ann Coulter to OU,” University of Oklahoma College Democrats President Anna Hayes said. “We encourage all members of the OU community to stand together against any representation of hate or bigotry on our campus.”

“In the midst of a global pandemic, hosting a large, in-person, indoor event is irresponsible. Making the choice to not only host an event jeopardizing the safety of the OU community but to do so in order to amplify a voice of hate, is profoundly concerning,” the statement read.

Breitbart News reported in April 2017 that UC Berkeley had canceled a guest lecture event featuring Coulter over security concerns. In November 2019, UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ seemingly encouraged students to protest before another campus event featuring Coulter.

Breitbart News reported in January that a workshop led by Heather Hackman at the University of Oklahoma taught students that the concept of “being on time” is rooted in “white supremacy.”

“[S]pecific cultural traits chosen and emphasized to favor whites to the detriment of non-white groups,” Hackman argued. “Individual assessments, competition, outcome over process (I care more about your grades than how you’re doing), ‘discipline’ where we care more about your attendance and making sure you’re not tardy than we care about your relationships…”

