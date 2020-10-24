https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f9495d05e3ca365b65018be
House of Commons officials are to investigate claims that MPs frustrated by the closure of Westminster’s bars are turning their offices into secret ‘pubs’ – complete with table football….
Lloyds Bank has told most of its 65,000 staff to work from home until spring at the earliest. It wants them to stay away from the office for at least the next five months….
Rishi Sunak has asked civil servants to find ways to illustrate the ‘other trade-offs’ amid concerns over the deaths and harm caused by coronavirus restrictions….
President Trump spoke with reporters briefly as he touched down in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday for his rally in Circleville, Ohio. President Trump warned the media, “A red wave is rising.” President Tr…
(THE BLAZE) Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is calling for National Public Radio to be defunded by the federal government. The movement to defund NPR comes after the media organization announced that it wou…