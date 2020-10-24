https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/us-attorney-joe-digenova-hunter-biden-emails-fbi-not-not/

Former US Attorney Joe DiGenova was on Mornings at the Mall again this past Monday. During his time on air, DiGenova again blasted the FBI and its corrupt leader, FBI Director Chris Wray.

The Hunter Biden emails are now in the news for more than a week. These emails were found on the computer that Hunter Biden left with a computer repairman. Hunter never returned to pick up his computer. The repairman found emails on the laptop showing numerous corrupt activities involving the Bidens during Joe Biden’s term as Vice President under Barack Obama. The Bidens had a pay for play scheme and made millions at US taxpayers expense. The FBI was notified and eventually showed up and took position of the laptop. However, Director Wray’s FBI did nothing with the laptop other than hide it.

Former US Attorney Joe DiGenova had this to say about the emails:

The most important thing is the overarching scheme. This is a decade’s old pay to play scheme. Involving monetizing Joe Biden’s public office for the benefit of the family which then kicked back money to Joe in the form of buying houses, cars, other things of substantial value, homes, and ‘it’s not his money’ quote unquote so his modest lifestyle with all his grandiose accouchement, like where did this come from. And the answer is, we now know that Hunter Biden has been a money machine for his father and he has done so as a result of using his father’s public office and the influence of his father to get clients, to get meetings with his father, and then to enrich the family. TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO) This is bribery and conspiracy. Rudy Giuliani is absolutely correct, this is a crime family. What’s fascinating to me is, here’s the question of the week for me, “What did the FBI not do and when did they not do it?” Because they had position of Hunter Biden’s computer or knowledge of it as early as September 2019, when the Albuquerque office of the FBI was notified of the existence and some of the contents of the computer. So what did the FBI do? We know that Christopher Wray was the FBI Director starting on August 2, 2017. What did Christopher Wray do? Don’t tell me that Christopher Wray wasn’t notified that this material was in the possession of the FBI…

Of course if President Trump doesn’t win the election, this dies and we will never know.

