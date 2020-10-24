https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/stephen-kruiser/2020/10/24/war-for-the-white-house-20-final-debate-recap-and-peace-is-breaking-out-in-the-middle-east-again-n1084120

The Fourteen Year Campaign Is Almost Over!

Welcome to another episode of “War for the White House,” a twice-weekly podcast that features voices from across the Townhall Media Mothership (PJ Media, Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Bearing Arms, and Twitchy). This episode is hosted by HotAir’s Ed Morrissey, who is joined by my PJ Media colleagues Paula Bolyard and VodkaPundit Stephen Green.

On the roundtable discussion menu for this installment is a wrap-up of the rather interesting final “debate” between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump’s latest, practically unsung, victory to stabilize and bring more peace to the Middle East is also explored.

Enjoy!

