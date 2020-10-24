https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/was-he-using-hunter-bidens-laptop-media-report-friend-of-jared-kushner-arrested-on-cyberstalking-charges/

Here’s some news from the New York Times via The Hill: A friend of Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, has been arrested on cyberstalking crimes related to his divorce. Ken Kurson faces accusations of sending threatening and stalking messages to several people, according to The New York Times. You know … Ken Kurson.

Kushner friend arrested on cyberstalking charges related to his divorce https://t.co/AJSjEm3rTI pic.twitter.com/fNNnAw4Yw9 — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2020

So a friend of President Trump’s son-in-law has been arrested? That’s big news!

Now do the actual son… you know HUNTER! Not a “friend” but the son. #Hacks — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 24, 2020

Wow. @theHill must be desperate to distract the public from the hard truths about the Biden family. — Donna Lynn (@ProudlyWeHail) October 24, 2020

What is the point of this headline for heavens sake. Really? — Ann Brooks (@eannbrooks) October 24, 2020

LAPTOP — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) October 23, 2020

Where is Hunter?! — DeepSound (@SaladoSprings) October 24, 2020

Why is this news? — Dan Pollak (@PollakDan) October 23, 2020

No! Not Kushner’s friend!? — Susan Sherron (@SherronSusan) October 23, 2020

Was twitter able to verify that they are friends or should we expect a warning label shortly. — Offmyrocker (@bighogpainting) October 23, 2020

Really reaching for this one, now do Hunter and the Big guy. — Heath Basham (@hbasham) October 24, 2020

Great, thanks for this piece. Any updates on Hunter? — HauntedBookshop (@HauntedBookshop) October 24, 2020

Come on, man. How is this a story? — Susan Whritenour (@swhritenour) October 23, 2020

How is this relevant? — Yannick Kalukuta 🇨🇩 (@yanrice2) October 24, 2020

A serious question: Why is this worth reporting while the Hunter Biden stories are still embargoed? — Michael Costello (@Kozmocostello) October 24, 2020

Embarrassing @thehill. Please write about things that are important. We all want better journalism with integrity. Now go find it. — Serena DeFrank (@serena_defrank) October 23, 2020

Still waiting on that Hunter Biden story — Jas🎃n (@Frmherenorthere) October 24, 2020

Unless he was using Hunter Biden’s laptop, how is this news? — Glen Miller (@satanscomic) October 23, 2020

And? Is Kushner an accomplice? If not, why even post this story? — AdamInHTownTX (Chump For Trump) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 23, 2020

I heard that Kusher’s neighbor’s brother-in-law’s cousin said a racial slur in 1994. — Vincent LaBarge (@VincentLaBarge) October 24, 2020

I heard Kushner is really good friends with a guy named Hunter. Might be something you should look into there — Feltsee (@Feltsee) October 23, 2020

A friend of Jared Kushner is fair game for the media, but Hunter Biden — who took foreign cash on behalf of his family — is not. Welcome to American Journalism, 2020. https://t.co/NfwDANQrK1 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) October 23, 2020

LOL but still crickets on Biden laptop… this is literally of zero news value — 305 Latinz (@epallred) October 24, 2020

So what! Kushner also helped pen the 3rd Peace Treaty in only a few months between Israel and and Sudan. That is news. Not “a guy I went to high school with keeps emailing his ex-wife. — André Selva (@TheDrewShow77) October 23, 2020

I guess there isn’t a story out there about an FBI and DOJ verified hard drive, three phones, and witnesses who confirm Joe Biden took half of Hunter’s money from the Ukraine and 10% in his Chinese venture for payment to provide advantageous policy for those countries. Nope. — New Falcons Uniforms Suck – Thanks, Blank (@HistoryofMatt) October 23, 2020

Wait until you hear about what his friend’s uncle’s cousin’s niece’s roommate’s barber’s landlord did last week, juicy stuff! — Biden said my hair smells the best (@adam72327284) October 23, 2020

Couldn’t find a story on his father’s brother’s cousin’s former roommate? pic.twitter.com/yeTooeudXO — David McIntosh (@ohiodisneydad) October 23, 2020

And this has exactly what to do with Kushner? — Juan Guitarra (@JuanGuitarra4) October 24, 2020

Slooooow news day. — Thomas Leggett (@A3D_Tomcat) October 24, 2020

“friend” is more damaging and newsworthy than Joe Biden being a corrupt politician whose son has evidence to prove it? — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 24, 2020

Hey Kushner knows a guy who is getting a divorce and cyberstalked that person. So newsworthy — gothamtc (@toddcap) October 24, 2020

Just checked … the New York Post has been locked out of @nypost since October 14 for reporting the Hunter Biden laptop story, but this is considered news.

