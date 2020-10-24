https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/was-he-using-hunter-bidens-laptop-media-report-friend-of-jared-kushner-arrested-on-cyberstalking-charges/

Here’s some news from the New York Times via The Hill: A friend of Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, has been arrested on cyberstalking crimes related to his divorce. Ken Kurson faces accusations of sending threatening and stalking messages to several people, according to The New York Times. You know … Ken Kurson.

So a friend of President Trump’s son-in-law has been arrested? That’s big news!

Just checked … the New York Post has been locked out of @nypost since October 14 for reporting the Hunter Biden laptop story, but this is considered news.

