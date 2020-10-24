https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/24/watch-joe-biden-calls-trump-supporters-outside-his-rally-chumps-n1084403

During a “rally” in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Joe Biden referred to Trump supporters protesting outside his event as “chumps.”

“I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do,” Biden said, in an attempt to prove his commitment to unity. But then he decided to go off script and added, “including those chumps with the microphone out there.”

WATCH: Joe Biden insults Pennsylvanians who don’t support him, calls them “chumps” pic.twitter.com/QvHgk7nppH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

Joe Biden expects us to believe his message of unity when he calls Trump supporters chumps? Let’s not forget that back in May, Joe Biden slandered Trump supporters as racists and xenophobes. “There are people who support the president because they like the fact that he is engaged in the politics of division,” Biden said. “They really support the notion that, you know, all Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad and… dividing this nation based on ethnicity, race. This is the one [sic] of the few presidents who succeeded by deliberately trying to divide the country, not unite the country.”

As for the Biden rally itself, it was another drive-in event and the campaign reportedly estimated that there were only 130 cars (with a four-person maximum per car) present, according to MSNBC reporter Eli Stokols.

Biden drive-in event about to begin in Bucks County, PA. Campaign estimates about 130 cars (4 people limit per car). pic.twitter.com/qu1G9FAaaN — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) October 24, 2020

Trump Rapid Response director Abigail Marone estimates that more Trump supporters than Biden supporters turned out at Biden’s rally.

Looks like more Trump supporters showed up to Biden’s Bucks County, PA event than Biden supporters! 🤣🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/vCouQoKPue — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 24, 2020

“Joe Biden cares far more about the sensitivities of his coastal elite base than he does about the hard-working men and women of America,” said Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh in a statement. “He has consistently demonstrated his contempt for American workers by happily shipping jobs overseas, attacking the energy industry, and now calling hard-working Americans who don’t support him ‘chumps’ – all to appease his liberal extremist handlers. It has never been more clear that President Donald J. Trump is the only candidate in this race who will fight for American workers and defend them against the far-left.”

What are the odds Biden calls another lid tomorrow morning?

