President Trump is holding a total of three rallies on Saturday as we head into the final week of the 2020 election season.

Trump voted Saturday morning in Florida then headed over to Lumberton, North Carolina for his first rally of the day at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

The President then headed over to Circleville, Ohio for his second rally scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM EDT.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is calling Pennsylvanians who don’t support him “chumps” as he screams to a parking lot full of honking cars.

Air Force One was spotted flying over the crowd at 4:00 PM EDT so President Trump will be arriving soon.

