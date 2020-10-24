https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-waukesha-wisconsin-trumps-motorcade-arrived-905-pm-edt/

President Trump is holding a total of three rallies on Saturday as we head into the final week of the 2020 election season.

Trump voted Saturday morning in Florida then headed over to Lumberton, North Carolina for his first rally of the day at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

The President then headed over to Circleville, Ohio for his second rally.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is calling Pennsylvanians who don’t support him “chumps” as he screams to a parking lot full of honking cars.

President Trump’s final rally Saturday evening is in Waukesha, Wisconsin and was scheduled to begin at 8 PM EDT.

The President’s motorcade arrived at 9:05 PM.

Thousands of supporters in Wisconsin patiently waited for Trump in freezing temps!

WATCH LIVE ON RSBN:

[embedded content]

