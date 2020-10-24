http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EIp62NBGrg0/

Another day, another video montage of Hollywood actors from a canceled TV show pledging support for Joe Biden. The latest of which comes from the stars of The West Wing and they want the world to know that they are voting “for a guy named Joe.”

The montage features Allison Janney, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney, Mary McCormack, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen, all of whom proudly state that they are voting “for a guy named Joe.”

“I’m voting for a guy named Joe, and I approve this message,” Sheen, who played Democrat President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet in the award-winning show, said.

Watch below:

Actress Mary McCormack, who plays Deputy National Security Adviser Kate Harper on the series, also posted the video to 76k followers on Twitter.

“We’re voting for a guy named Joe! How about you? Make sure you have a Voting plan at http://makeaplan.com and cast your vote as early as you can for @JoeBiden!” she wrote, adding the pro-Biden hashtags #TeamJoe and #BidenHarris2020.

We’re voting for a guy named Joe! How about you? Make sure you have a Voting plan at https://t.co/XBMFOYTPXQ and cast your vote as early as you can for @JoeBiden! #TeamJoe #BidenHarris2020 #westwing pic.twitter.com/tRLmn6K9Um — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) October 23, 2020

This is far from the first time members of the cast publicly weighed in on a highly-anticipated presidential election. In 2016, the cast reunited to campaign for failed Trump challenger Hillary Clinton.

In August, the cast members of the political drama hosted a political fundraiser with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Whitford, at the time, predicted that the Badger State is “going to be where the Trump nightmare ends.”

President Trump, who is holding rallies in North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin on Saturday, voted early in his home state Florida and told reporters, “I voted for a guy named Trump.”

“I voted for a guy named Trump.” @realDonaldTrump tells reporters after voting early in-person in Palm Beach this morning — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 24, 2020

Watch below:

Reporter: “Mr. President who did you vote for today?” President @realDonaldTrump: “I voted for a guy named TRUMP!”#Vote pic.twitter.com/RSSBo5vD2L — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 24, 2020

