President Trump spoke with reporters briefly as he touched down in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday for his rally in Circleville, Ohio.

President Trump warned the media, “A red wave is rising.”

President Trump said his numbers were good in Florida and he heard the Biden campaign is pulling out of Ohio.

Then President Trump took a shot at his predecessor, Barack Obama who broke tradition and is out campaigning against his successor.

President Trump told the reporters,

“Look, I don’t think they’re doing very well. They have no enthusiasm. Look, Obama shows up for a speech and nobody shows. What’d he have yesterday, 32 people, 35 showed up? We have 35,000 – 40,000 people half the time. What’s my smallest crowd, 20,000?”

Hah-Hah!

That will make Obama boil!

