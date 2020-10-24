https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/loan-documents-involving-hunter-biden-released-steve-bannon-extended-one-chinese-man-another/

The Hits Keep Coming–

Moments ago we posted a story reporting the Steve Bannon War Room released an email from China’s Communist Party operative Xin Wang to Hunter Biden and Eric Schwerin from 2018 regarding a loan agreement. In the email Xin Wang offers to extend the loan agreement to December 13, 2019.

This raises several questions including was this agreement with the CCP presented to the IRS or SEC?

If not that would be unlawful.

The War Room says they have signatures.

According to Conservative Daily News —

Hunter Biden traveled to China on Air Force Two in December 2013 and arranged for his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to shake hands with the CEO of BHR. At the time of the meeting, which Hunter Biden later described as social in nature, BHR was seeking to raise $1.5 billion from Chinese state-backed investors. The firm currently manages the equivalent of $2.1 billion in assets, according to its website. Hunter Biden’s lawyer, on behalf of his client, said in a statement Sunday that the younger Biden had served as an unpaid member of BHR’s board since its founding in 2013, and that it wasn’t until October 2017 that he invested $420,000 to obtain a 10% equity stake in the firm. But Hunter Biden did not invest in BHR Partners directly. Rather, Chinese business records reveal a company called Skaneateles LLC, which Hunter Biden controls alongside Schwerin, became a BHR shareholder on Oct. 23, 2017.

Now we have additional information regarding the loan extension signed by Hunter Biden and his business partner Eric Schwerin and the loan agreement they signed with China.

We now know that the prior signor of the loan was with Xiangsheng Li, a Hong Kong citizen. He was replaced in the loan agreement by Xin Wang, a Canadian citizen.

Per gnews.org the loan extension states:

WHEREAS: The Original Lender and the Borrowers entered into a loan agreement dated June 30, 2017 (the “Loan Agreement“) pursuant to which it was agreed that the Original Lender would make certain advances to Skaneateles for the purpose of funding its registered capital obligations to BHR; the Original Lender did not have sufficient funds to make the entire Loan as stipulated in the Loan Agreement and the New Lender stepped in to make a direct loan to the Borrowers in the amount of US$158,000 (the “New Loan“) on December 4, 2017;

Why was the loan extended with a new individual?

What was the loan for?

In addition, one of the signors in the agreement is a China National:

Mr. Li Xiangshengof Bohai Industrial Investment Fund Management General Manager Company Limited, the Investment Committee convener. Mr. Li Xiangsheng joined Bohai Fund in 2007, previously served as Director of Hong Kong Peregrine Finance Company, President of Beijing Century Flying Tiger Technology Company, Vice President of Huawen Investment Holding Company, Managing Director of Macquarie Investment Consultants(Beijing) Co., Ltd. Li Xiang Mr. Sheng has many years of working experience in the investment industry. Now he’s fully in charge of the development and management of company’s investment business . Mr. Li Xiangsheng graduated from the Department of Physics of Nanjing University in1985 , obtained a Bachelor of Laws from Nanjing University in 1986, and he went on studying in the UK and obtained a Master of Laws from the University of London in 1991. Mr. Li is a professional lawyer.

More is coming…

