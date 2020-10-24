https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/wow-black-lives-matter-protests-are-ok-but-watch-this-cop-harass-jews-in-a-private-residence/

It’s no secret at this point that New York has it out for the Jewish population. You can have thousands of people at a Black Lives Matter protest because “racism is a health issue,” but you can’t have a classroom of kids or an open-air playground in a Jewish community that isn’t welded shut.

We back the blue, but this video from New York got our pulse racing. On the basis of an alleged parking violation (or noise complaint, we’re not certain which), police escalate things when they find 10 people in a house.

Police officers enter PRIVATE HOMES to find Jewish gatherings in Monsey, New York: “We came because we had a vehicle parking complaint. Then I look up and I see you have over 10 people in a crowd!” pic.twitter.com/hXsXpuKJeG — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 23, 2020

Police in New York are now entering PRIVATE residential property to crackdown on Jewish gatherings. Listen to the officer explain it’s a “problem” that he found 10 people in the house. This is truly Orwellian. Resist this tyranny.pic.twitter.com/uojq8XQsjy — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) October 23, 2020

This is one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen https://t.co/b8Gbf4Fkny — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 24, 2020

That’s not policing — MikeySansLOL (@MikeySansLOL) October 24, 2020

And so it begins… — TheMarquisMark (@TheMarquisMark) October 23, 2020

Oh my God, not ten people in a crowd!!! — JoggingWithBurritos (@JoggingBurrito) October 23, 2020

This is crossing the line.🤦🏾 — desire_xoxoxo (@Desire_xoxoxo) October 23, 2020

I’m speechless — Wendy O (Watch CoinHQ.tv) (@CryptoWendyO) October 24, 2020

Oh no! 10 people how could they… — Mark Moss (@1MarkMoss) October 24, 2020

Ohhhh I can’t wait until Cuomo and DeBlasio get theirs. Gonna be epic 🤬 — Tony 🇺🇸✨🦅 (@GymguyT) October 23, 2020

Wonder where we’ve seen this before. #ItsNotAboutTheVirus — JohnJam (@_JohnJam_) October 24, 2020

Totally unacceptable behavior in this country under any circumstances – PERIOD. — Michael Frost (@FrostyPastor) October 23, 2020

@NYGovCuomo @BilldeBlasio The world is watching. Our memories stretch long. Stop violating our Constitutional Rights. We came here to escape sovereignty. We are a nation of the people, not of kings. — lilolme🌸Shiloh (@lilolme51689807) October 24, 2020

This is PERSECUTION. — Lilly VonSchtp (@LilyVonSchtp) October 23, 2020

They just keep escalating and escalating the madness!! — Leslie (@lesliebartley) October 23, 2020

Where in the Constitution is this? — Kooky Canuck (@kookycanuck) October 24, 2020

With all the vile criminality witnessed and overlooked these past months, watching this is pretty tough to take. — BridgetAlgeoLetukas (@bigplay_mom) October 24, 2020

It’s a peaceful protest! — Scott Stroud (@S_Stroud8) October 24, 2020

@tolmanbrett what are their rights here? How is this even legal? — AEKouri (@AEKouri) October 24, 2020

They must have a warrant to search or seize. If there is exigent circumstances they can enter a dwelling to save a life who is in imminent danger. This doesn’t qualify as exigency. — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) October 24, 2020

Good police officers use discretion in knowing when to enforce laws and when not to. That’s even more important when they’re asked to enforce laws handed down by dictators without the input of the legislature or the people who elect them. #antisemitism has no place here. — Michael Osterman (@mosterman) October 24, 2020

This is insane! — Mario Pires (@MarioP28304528) October 24, 2020

No. Just no. This is 100% unacceptable. 100%. — Dave Dubois 🇺🇸 (@DaveADubois) October 24, 2020

I have yet to hear of a bad outbreak of COVID in the NY Jewish community with people dying in droves. But I keep hearing and seeing mass targeting of the Jewish community and no one else. Anyone who doesn’t think this is deliberate isn’t paying attention. — Mysty Stewart (@PlayMsT4Me) October 24, 2020

Note: One person claimed that the officer’s badge indicated this was New Jersey, not that that makes it any better.

