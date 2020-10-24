https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/wow-black-lives-matter-protests-are-ok-but-watch-this-cop-harass-jews-in-a-private-residence/

It’s no secret at this point that New York has it out for the Jewish population. You can have thousands of people at a Black Lives Matter protest because “racism is a health issue,” but you can’t have a classroom of kids or an open-air playground in a Jewish community that isn’t welded shut.

We back the blue, but this video from New York got our pulse racing. On the basis of an alleged parking violation (or noise complaint, we’re not certain which), police escalate things when they find 10 people in a house.

Note: One person claimed that the officer’s badge indicated this was New Jersey, not that that makes it any better.

