https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/peak-2020-wow-joe-biden-wanders-aimlessly-behind-jill-completely-lost-speaks-parking-lot-honking-cars-video/

THIS IS PEAK 2020!

Joe Biden wanders aimlessly behind his sister wife — completely lost — as she speaks to a parking lot of honking cars!

There’s not a fiction writer alive today who could have predicted this nonsense!
Joe is completely lost!

The honking cars add a special touch to this insanity.

TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO)

Does Joe know where he is?

He has his good days and bad days.

Hat Tip Ed

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...