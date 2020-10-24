https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/peak-2020-wow-joe-biden-wanders-aimlessly-behind-jill-completely-lost-speaks-parking-lot-honking-cars-video/

THIS IS PEAK 2020!

Joe Biden wanders aimlessly behind his sister wife — completely lost — as she speaks to a parking lot of honking cars!

There’s not a fiction writer alive today who could have predicted this nonsense!

Joe is completely lost!

The honking cars add a special touch to this insanity.

Does Joe know where he is?

WATCH: Joe Biden wanders around the stage as his wife Jill Biden speaks. pic.twitter.com/GF7MYHvG9P — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 24, 2020

He has his good days and bad days.

He has good days…and bad… https://t.co/ftbbnHecL4 — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) October 24, 2020

Hat Tip Ed

