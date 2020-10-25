https://www.dailywire.com/news/3-separate-pennsylvania-news-outlets-target-biden-about-fracking

On Saturday, interviewers for three separate news outlets in fracking-rich Pennsylvania targeted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his remarks in last week’s debate that he plans to “transition” away from the oil industry. During the debate, President Trump reacted to Biden’s remarks by firing back, “That’s maybe the biggest statement in terms of business … because basically what he said is he is going to destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?”

As Fox News reported, CBS Philadelphia asked Biden, “You also talked about transitioning away from oil. What would you tell these families here in Pennsylvania who are concerned about this?”

Biden responded, “Look I’m from Scranton, Pennsylvania. My great grandfather was a mining engineer. So I come from coal country. And I’m not talking about eliminating fracking, I just said no more fracking on federal lands. With regard to gas, oil, coal all of it, the transition is taking place having nothing to do with anything I’m proposing. The fact is that the fastest growing industries in the country are solar and wind. We can move in a direction where the transition takes place, so that people are not left behind, and we we got to invest in the new technologies.”

NBC affiliate WBRE in Wilkes-Barre elicited this response from Biden: “I would not, I will not ban fracking. I said no fracking on Federal land, number one. Number two, the coal and natural gas industry and oil is not going to be fundamentally changed. They’re already in transition. They’re already in transition. What I’m saying is we will not continue to subsidize, give tax breaks to oil companies which carbon capture what’s coming off gas and oil.”

Scranton ABC affiliate WNEP heard this explanation: “What I said was, we’re gonna stop the subsidies for oil, which is about $40 billion. We’re going to take that money, invest it in new technologies for what they call carbon capture. We’re going to still need oil. We’re gonna still have combustion engines, We’re still going to need oil for many things, but what’s happening is you have to do it, and we can work toward getting it done so you can capture the carbon that comes from that gas and that oil. That’s what has to be done.”

Biden has made many statements opposing fracking, as shown here:

During the final debate between Biden and President Trump, these exchanges occurred, in which Biden spoke of transitioning from the oil industry:

Trump: We’re going to have the greatest economy in the world, but if you want to kill the economy, get rid of your oil industry you want. And what about fracking? Now we have to ask him about fracking. Biden: I never said I oppose fracking. Trump: You said it on tape. Biden: Show the tape, put it on your website. Trump: I’ll put it on. Biden: Put it on the website. The fact of the matter is he’s flat lying. Moderator Kristen Welker: Would you rule out about banning fracking? Biden: I do rule out banning fracking because the answer we need, we need other industries to transition, to get to ultimately a complete zero emissions by 2025. What I will do with fracking over time is make sure that we can capture the emissions from the fracking, capture the emissions from gas. We can do that and we can do that by investing money in doing it, but it’s a transition to that. Trump: Excuse me. He was against fracking. He said it. I will show that to you tomorrow. Biden: Good. Trump: I am against fracking. Until he got the nomination, he went to Pennsylvania. Then he said, “But you know what Pennsylvania?” He’ll be against it very soon because his party is totally against it. Biden: Fracking on federal land. I said, no fracking and/or oil on federal land.

Later, there was this exchange:

Trump: Would you close down the oil industry? Biden: By the way, I have a transition from the old industry, yes. Trump: Oh, that’s a big statement. Biden: I will transition. It is a big statement. Trump: That’s a big statement. Joe Biden: Because I would stop. … it has to be replaced by renewable energy over time, over time, and I’d stopped giving to the oil industry, I’d stop giving them federal subsidies. You won’t get federal subsidies to the gas, oh, excuse me to solar and wind. Why are we giving it to oil industry? Trump: We actually give it to solar and wind. That’s maybe the biggest statement. In terms of business, that’s the biggest statement. Because basically what he’s saying is he is going to destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that Texas? Will you remember that Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?

