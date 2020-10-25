https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/522684-50-cent-says-f-k-donald-trump-in-apparent-retraction-of

Rapper and actor 50 Cent has apparently retracted his endorsement of President TrumpDonald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, saying, “I never liked him.”

On Sunday, the rapper, born Curtis Jackson, posted a video of an interview between “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and comedian Chelsea Handler, who used to date Jackson.

Fallon and Handler discussed the rapper’s endorsement of Trump as Fallon noted that Handler has often called Jackson her “favorite ex-boyfriend.”

“He doesn’t want to pay 62 percent of taxes because he doesn’t want to go from 50 Cent to 20 Cent,” said Handler. “I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

The rapper tweeted with the video, “Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.”

Last week, Jackson posted an apparent endorsement of Trump on Instagram, citing Biden’s proposed tax plan, which would raise rates for those who make more than $400,000 a year. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f—ing mind.”

Jackson is one of several Black rappers who have received criticism for associating with or supporting the Trump administration. Kanye West Kanye Omari WestJennifer Aniston: ‘It’s not funny to vote for Kanye’ The Memo: Trump allies have hope, urge new approach in crucial last debate Beyoncé says she’s helping provide aid to Nigerian protesters MORE proclaimed his love for Trump in 2018 due to what he said was their shared “dragon blood.” Upon announcing his bid for the presidency in 2020, West denounced Trump, saying he didn’t like the reports that Trump had gone into the White House bunker during protests in Washington, D.C. Rapper Ice Cube received criticism when Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson thanked him on Twitter for helping the the administration develop its plan to aid Black Americans.

