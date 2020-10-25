https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/afghanistan-kills-al-qaida-terror-leader-fbis-wanted-list/

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Afghanistan claimed Sunday it killed a top al-Qaida propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the country’s east, showing the terror group’s continued presence there as U.S. forces work to withdraw from America’s longest-running war amid continued bloodshed.

The reported death of Husam Abd al-Rauf, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Muhsin al-Masri, follows weeks of violence including an Islamic State-claimed suicide bombing Saturday at an education center near Kabul that killed 24 people. Meanwhile, the Afghan government continues to fight Taliban terrorists even as peace talks in Qatar between the two sides take place for the first time.

