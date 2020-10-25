https://bongino.com/alleged-hunter-biden-videos-prove-joe-biden-could-be-a-major-national-security-threat

China’s GTV published several videos and photographs alleging to show Hunter Biden smoking crack while engaging in sexual acts on Saturday. According to The Washington Examiner, “the videos and images appear to be uploaded by a single user on GTV, with many of the photos seemingly from a third-party laptop. GTV, a subsidiary of GTV Media Group, was founded in April 2020 by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui and Steve Bannon.”

A message appearing at the end of one of the videos read: “U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden is 100% controlled by the Chinese Communist Party as one of the most successful political instances of the BGY program. He is also a target of the CCP’s 3F plan, which aims to ‘fall, fail, and fell,’ to weaken, destroy and kill America!”

Guo Wengui is a Chinese billionaire who has worked to expose the corruption of the CCP. According to Guo’s website, via Chinascope, “BGY” refers to China’s plan for world domination. “The plan (which) includes Blue (control the Internet), Gold (buy influence with money), and Yellow (seduce key people with sex). Guo also said that China has a second plan called “3F” and both plans are to ruin the U.S. and to assure that China controls the world.”

No one will be shocked to see a video of Hunter Biden smoking crack. Sadly, this is behavior we’ve come to expect from him. But there are several reasons why the release of this material should give Biden supporters pause.

The most disturbing aspect of this story is that the Chinese had a sex tape, or any tape, of Hunter Biden in the first place. What other information do they have?

While sex tapes in general are embarrassing, it would be far more damaging to the Biden family, and dangerous for U.S. national security in the event of a Biden presidency, if the Chinese possessed evidence that a family member was involved in illegal or treacherous activities. And given Hunter Biden’s history of drug abuse and the recklessness with which he has lived his life, we have to assume that more compromising material exists.

Gordon Chang is a senior fellow at The Gatestone Institute and the author of “The Great US-China Tech War.” He joined Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Friday night. Chang’s message to viewers was basically, when you travel to China, you should assume you’re being surveilled.

Chang explained why China wants a Biden victory. “We’ve got information that can lead us to believe that China does have compromising material, not only on Hunter Biden, but perhaps Joe Biden himself. So that should lead every voter to ask a question. Will China have this material to blackmail a President Biden?”

Chang believes they do indeed. He reminds Carlson of the November 2011 White House visit by a delegation of Chinese business leaders and CCP officials which had been quickly arranged by Hunter Biden’s business associates. It is alleged that this group met with then-Vice President Joe Biden privately.

Carlson asked Chang if he believed that Chinese intelligence had Hunter Biden’s hard drive. Chang replied, “They probably do one way or another. I’m sure they also have other material that has not come to light. And it’s that other material that is especially concerning because that’s the stuff of blackmail.”

According to Chang:

You know, China goes out to try to find material on people. So even if you’re not of great interest to China – so, for instance, the Changs, Lydia and Gordon. When we went to China, we were told actually by a figure close to the regime that we could expect our hotel room to be bugged and also to be videoed. And indeed, some nights we could hear the video machine sort of whirling in the background. So they do this to everybody. And, of course, they’re going to do it to Hunter Biden, especially because he’s got some habits that are extremely disturbing.

Many, including myself, are greeting this video with a yawn. It’s what we would expect from Hunter Biden.

But I have to ask the question: What if, rather than Hunter Biden, this had been a video of Donald Trump Jr.? We all know how the media would react if that were the case.

