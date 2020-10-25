https://www.independentsentinel.com/anti-semites-throw-projectiles-at-jews-for-trump-caravan-in-new-york/

A Jews for Trump caravan rode through New York City today. Some of the anti-Semitic leftists stood on an overpass throwing objects at vehicles driving by.

There are a lot of anti-Semites in leftist New York. But today was a great day with enthusiastic Trump supporters coming out en masse for the President.

It would be a shame if the first clip went viral.

