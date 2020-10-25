https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-antifa-militants-attack-trump-supporters-in-new-york-city

An all out brawl broke out in Times Square in New York City on Sunday. Antifa militants raided through a police barricade and attacked Jewish pro-Trump supporters and pro-police demonstrators.

It’s an all-out fight. Antifa militants broke through the police barricade to attack Trump supporters and pro-police demonstrators. pic.twitter.com/yn02h2i83i — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2020

NYPD formed a barricade to prevent conflict but this did not last. Videos are appearing all over social media, depicting a shocking amount of violence, seemingly in broad daylight and in the Manhattan city center.

In one clip, a man gets into a fight with someone who attempted to attack his daughter.

NYPD and Trump supporters brawl against crackhead Antifa in NYC. pic.twitter.com/mZwwwL08HU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2020

In another clip, Antifa can be seen vandalizing “Jews for Trump” vehicles with red paint, and attacking drivers.

Antifa/BLM is vandalizing Jews for Trump vehicles with red paint in NYC and attacking the drivers. pic.twitter.com/vBUkqvZXF0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2020

“New York hates you” can be heard from Antifa as police attempt to keep the peace.

Antifa militants chant “New York hates you!” at NYPD officers who formed a human barricade to stop them from attacking Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/XfVmDG7T4h — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2020

It is unknown how many militants are currently in custody but these clips do depict police arresting multiple individuals and attempting to keep the peace.