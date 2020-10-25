https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/antifa-thugs-harass-assault-black-us-veteran-steal-american-flag-los-angeles/

Antifa-Black Lives Matter goons were filmed harassing and assaulting a black US veteran in Los Angeles this weekend.

According to Breitbart the skirmish broke out during a Say Their Names Graveyard Protest in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

The veteran was surrounded and pushed down the street. At one point the leftist goons took his flag from him but he got it back.

Via Kittylists.

Continuation of some of the chaos erupting in DTLA currently, Antifa assaulting a man for having an American flag and being in their presence. We've seen this way too many times in the last few months (and years). #LAProtests pic.twitter.com/p3VmqtCE2t — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 25, 2020

