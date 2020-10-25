https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/antifa-thugs-harass-assault-black-us-veteran-steal-american-flag-los-angeles/

Antifa-Black Lives Matter goons were filmed harassing and assaulting a black US veteran in Los Angeles this weekend.

According to Breitbart the skirmish broke out during a Say Their Names Graveyard Protest in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

The veteran was surrounded and pushed down the street. At one point the leftist goons took his flag from him but he got it back.

Via Kittylists.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post Antifa Thugs Harass, Assault Black US Veteran – Steal His American Flag in Los Angeles appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...