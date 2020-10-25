https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/522653-arkansas-governor-trump-all-leaders-need-to-be-truthful-and

Arkansas Gov. Asa HutchinsonAsa HutchinsonSunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day State officials plead for more info on vaccine distribution plans Bipartisan governors ask Trump for help with COVID vaccine distribution plan MORE (R) said Sunday that President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE and all leaders need to “be truthful and realistic” when giving guidance on any crisis, including the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas governor told CBS’s “Face The Nation” that the president’s lack of mask wearing “makes it confusing” for Americans.

“I mean he’s made it very clear that wearing a mask is important,” he said. “I saw him wearing a mask going into polls yesterday. But, obviously, with the rallies, there are confusing messages there.”

He added that the president and “leaders in crisis, always need to do two things.”

“One is to be truthful and realistic,” he said. “And everyone knows that we are going through a very difficult crisis, and it is going to likely get worse as we go into the winter.”

“Secondly, you’ve got to give the American people hope, and that is the vaccine that the administration’s working incredibly hard for.”

Hutchinson acknowledged that the Trump administration is “working hard” on a vaccine, but added “the communication s to what we need to do is an important part as well.”

The U.S. has recorded more than 8.5 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and almost 225,000 related deaths.

