https://www.dailywire.com/news/as-real-as-real-can-be-jim-jordan-says-hunter-biden-emails-independently-confirmed

Emails from Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop detailing his business dealings with foreign entities and other matters are authentic, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said earlier this week.

Jordan doubled-down on his assertion during a Sunday appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo. Jordan also accused the media of largely ignoring the implications of Hunter Biden’s alleged emails for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Maria, they’re as real as real can be. We have the eye-witness [Tony Bobulinski] who said these are authentic, these are real. The ‘big guy’ in one of these emails does in fact mean Joe Biden, and he himself had spoke to former Vice President Biden. So, this is as real as it gets,” Jordan said. “And here’s the fundamental question: why won’t Joe Biden say they’re not real? If they’re not accurate, if these aren’t accurate emails, why won’t the Biden’s say so?”

Jordan then slammed the media for not pressing the elder Biden on questions surrounding the limits of his involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings. The contents of Hunter Biden’s alleged emails have been reported by select outlets, largely right-of-center. Some outlets such as NPR have refused to print the contents of the emails, alleging that they are likely part of a misinformation campaign.

“Frankly, why won’t the press ask him that fundamental question, that basic question: ‘Mr. Biden, are these actually accurate? Is this Hunter Biden’s laptop? And, in fact, are you the big guy?’ They won’t ask him that question, but the American people know those facts are true,” Jordan said.

If Joe Biden isn’t “the Big Guy,” why won’t he say so? pic.twitter.com/rqPKnpLyM2 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 25, 2020

On Tuesday, Jordan said that his staff on the House Judiciary Committee had “independently confirmed” the authenticity of the emails, according to Breitbart News. Jordan made the announcement on a Trump campaign call with reporters.

“Our staff has had numerous conversations … which have independently confirmed for us that in fact these emails are real, they’re authentic,” Jordan said. “We’re confident that that is in fact the case, and that these emails are accurate.”

“Hunter Biden cashed in, Joe Biden is compromised, and of course the former vice president misled the American people when he said he had no knowledge, no understanding of what his son was up to in his international business dealings,” he added.

Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, accused Joe Biden of lying about not having any involvement in Hunter’s foreign business dealings on Thursday morning in a statement to the New York Post. In reference to one email detailing a split equity agreement for a potential business venture with a Chinese energy CEO, Bobulinski said:

Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.

Joe Biden has denied Bobulinski’s allegations.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

