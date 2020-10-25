https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-moment-joe-bidens-crime-bill-put-this-pro-boxer-in-prison-for-30-years-trump-let-him-out/

Joe Biden’s crime bill put him in prison for 30 years. Trump let him out.

This short clip is heartwarming.

Yesterday @realDonaldTrump granted Duke Tanner clemency after 16 years in prison He was sentenced to LIFE in prison for a FIRST time, NON VIOLENT crime because of Joe Biden’s crime bill God bless you & good luck with your SECOND CHANCE Let’s make his POWERFUL message go viral! pic.twitter.com/PrS6JbJz5w — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) October 22, 2020

Trump grants clemency to man sentenced to 30 years for non-violent drug crime

President Trump granted clemency this week to Charles Duke Tanner, a former professional boxer who had already served 16 years of his 30-year sentence for a non-violent drug crime. Tanner rushed to embrace his son, who was only two years old when Tanner was imprisoned. When he was arrested, Tanner was an undefeated light heavyweight boxer.

“They said, ‘Hey, you’re going home today. President Trump signed clemency for you and you have to get out of here.’ I broke down praying right there in that office.”

“First and foremost, I wanna give all the praise and glory to God. Thank you for hearing me. But President Trump, I just want to thank you for giving me a second chance and believing in me and reading my petition. I’m just so thankful. It was just 20 years ago that I fought at the Trump casino, and now you give me clemency.”

Tanner was forced to leave his son when he was two years old. He is now 18 years old. “I lost my mother and my father, but I’ve got my son,” Tanner said. “This is what I live for.

Thank you, President Trump. Thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart.

Freed boxer Charles ‘Duke’ Tanner reunites with son after 16 years in prison

“We started with a case that was highly over-sentenced, to the sentence being commuted to being granted clemency to freedom,” Melton said. “I was there every step of the way.”

Tanner said he plans to initially stay in Indianapolis to be close to his son, who is a freshman in college and studying business. The Gary native said he has not seen the last of his boxing days — he plans to make a return to the ring.

“I got a huge blessing and I plan to use that to help bless others,” Tanner said. “I want to show true redemption and start being a positive part of the community I once was a part of destroying.” Tanner plans to return to Gary and create a boxing program for youth that will also center around mentorship and life skills.

