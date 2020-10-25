https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/final-flubs-big-day-biden-misidentifies-his-opponent-during-sunday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared Sunday to misidentify the man he is running against. While emphasizing the importance of the 2020 election because of “who I’m running against,” Biden then began to identify former President George W. Bush, until he backtracked and said “Trump.”

During an “I Will Vote Concert” virtual campaign event, featuring several high-profile Hollywood performers, Biden said, “Not because I’m running, but because who I’m running against, this is the most consequential election in a long, long, long time. And the character of the country in my view is literally on the ballot. What kind of country we’re gonna be? Four more years of George, ah, George … gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected we’re going to be in a different world.”

Despite lingering questions about Biden’s mental acuity, he has twice debated Donald Trump proficiently, though he has maintained a somewhat less robust campaign schedule than the president in the final days leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

