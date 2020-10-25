https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-brags-about-voter-fraud-organization

Video shows Biden bragging about Democrats’ “most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization.”

“We’re in a situation where we have put together, and you guys did it for our … for President Obama’s administration before this….” Biden said. “We have put together, I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics”

Biden is notorious for verbal gaffes and has made headlines with them throughout the campaign. In one instance he insisted that black voters “ain’t black” if they had not yet decided to vote for him. In another he went viral for butchering and forgetting the words of the Declaration of Independence, saying ““We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created … by the—you know—you know the thing.”

During the final presidential debate, Biden drew criticism for comparing Trump’s relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to America’s “good relationship with Hitler before he in fact invaded Europe.”