https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rnc-chair-mcdaniel-biden-energy-comments-lying-american-people

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of “lying to the American people” regarding his energy policies, specifically regarding fracking and the oil industry.

Biden raised eyebrows during last week’s presidential debate when he said he would “transition” away from oil, then claimed during a series of interviews with local Pennsylvania news outlets that he is not planning any drastic measures.

BIDEN GRILLED ON ‘TRANSITION’ AWAY FROM OIL AND GAS COMMENT IN PENNSYLVANIA TV INTERVIEWS

“Joe Biden is saying whatever it takes and he’s lying to the American people,” McDaniel told “Fox News Sunday,” pointing to Biden’s inconsistent messaging when it comes to fracking.

Biden has regularly said that he only intends on banning new fracking on federal lands, but during a 2019 Democratic primary debate, he said “we would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for … any fossil fuel.”

“When he’s in Pennsylvania he’s for fracking,” McDaniel said. “When he’s outside of Pennsylvania he’s against fracking.”

McDaniel claimed that Biden was intentionally equivocating on issues, including his stance on court packing.

“Everything that Joe Biden is running on is ‘how do I be not transparent to the American people, how do I hide in my basement, how do I prevent the people of this country from actually knowing how I’m going to govern?”

TRUMP CALLS BIDEN’S ‘TRANSITION FROM’ OIL COMMENTS PERHAPS ‘MOST SHOCKING ADMISSION EVER MADE’

In reality, McDaniel claimed, a win for Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., would be the “most progressive, radical takeover of our country.”

Earlier in the interview, McDaniel faced questions regarding President Trump’s recent optimistic statements about the coronavirus pandemic, where he claimed the country is “approaching the light at the end of the tunnel,” despite Friday seeing a record number of new cases with more than 85,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDaniel said that despite the rise in cases, deaths are lower than they were, a vaccine appears to be on the way, and there have been advances in therapeutics.

“So we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel, especially when we get this vaccine at the end of this year or early next year,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

