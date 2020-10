https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-says-extensive-voter-fraud-organization-history/

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) Joe Biden boasted. “We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

We bet he does!

This isn’t all he said wrong lately. If you go to the very end, you can read the full transcript of this interview. If President Trump said anything like this, it would be in the media for days.

