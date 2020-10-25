https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-snaps-at-reporter-for-bringing-up-hunter-biden-controversy-its-all-a-lie

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden became hostile toward a reporter on Saturday who brought up the controversy surrounding his son, Hunter Biden, and a laptop that allegedly belongs to his son.

“Questions [and] controversy continue today about Hunter Biden, your son’s—” a reporter said before being cut off by Biden.

“There is no controversy about my son,” Biden claimed. “It’s all a lie. It’s a flat lie because the president has nothing else to run on. If you noticed, while the American people are talking about what’s happening to their families; he has no plan [and] at the debate, he has no plan.”

“Everything from The Wall Street Journal, every other major news outlet has said what he’s saying is simply not true about my son, but it’s classic Trump, classic Trump” Biden said. “And, uh, because he doesn’t want to talk about how manufacturing has gone into recession, how our economy’s in a hole, how we’re approaching a bleak winter. It’s estimated 200,000 more people will die of COVID if we don’t act more rapidly in terms of dealing with rational basis of social distancing, wearing masks, etc.”

“And what’s he do?” Biden continued. “He’s going around the country holding these great spreaders of more virus. So, he has nothing to say, think about it, what is his plan for the next four years, except more of the same?”

WATCH:

Interviewer: “Questions and controversy continue today about Hunter Biden, your son-“ Biden: “There is no controversy about my son. That’s a hell of a lie. That’s a flat lie because the president has nothing to run on… it’s classic Trump.” pic.twitter.com/MQQGvddrHO — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 24, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

