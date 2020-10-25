https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-while-promoting-unity-insults-trump-supporters-as-his-rally-gets-drowned-out-those-chumps

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden insulted Trump supporters who showed up to a speech of his in Pennsylvania on Saturday in such overwhelming numbers that, according to journalists at the event, the event practically turned into a Trump rally.

“We don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphones are doing, the Trump guys,” Biden said.

Biden later insulted the group again, saying, “I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do, including those chumps with the microphone out there.” Biden’s remarks come as he claimed during his event that he is about promoting “unity over division.”

The New York Post noted that the group of peaceful Trump protesters set up nearby Biden’s event in a parking lot where they exercised their First Amendment rights by making noise as Biden talked.

“Incredible,” Fox News journalist Joe Shikhman wrote on Twitter. “The one public appearance Joe Biden does this weekend is a speech in Pennsylvania that immediately turns into a massive Trump rally/car parade/GOTV event.”

Incredible. The one public appearance Joe Biden does this weekend is a speech in Pennsylvania that immediately turns into a massive Trump rally/car parade/GOTV event. pic.twitter.com/g2DwkxlYWt — Joe Shikhman (@JoeShikhman) October 24, 2020

“Joe Biden leaving his only public event of the weekend, forced to drive through a Trump rally that drowned out and shut down the speech after he called Trump voters ‘chumps,’” Shikhman added. “Priceless.”

Joe Biden leaving his only public event of the weekend, forced to drive through a Trump rally that drowned out and shut down the speech after he called Trump voters “chumps.” Priceless. pic.twitter.com/PYRu6vtL9L — Joe Shikhman (@JoeShikhman) October 24, 2020

Biden’s campaign stop in Pennsylvania comes after he said during last week’s presidential debate that he would “transition away from the oil industry,” a comment that sparked instant backlash and that left his campaign scrambling.

Biden also got upset during the debate when President Donald Trump brought up the issue of fracking.

“We’re going to have the greatest economy in the world,” Trump said. “But if you want to kill the economy, get rid of your oil industry. And what about fracking? Now we have to ask him about fracking.”

“I have never said I oppose fracking,” Biden claimed.

“You said it on tape,” Trump fired back.

“I—show the tape, put it on your website,” Biden yelled. “The fact of the matter is he’s flat lying.”

Within a matter of moments, Trump’s social media team tweeted out a video of Biden making the remarks.

Transcript from the video that Trump tweeted out showing Biden’s past remarks on fracking:

DANA BASH, CNN HOST: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration? BIDEN: No, we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those. … BIDEN TALKING TO YOUNG PERSON: I guarantee you, we’re going to end fossil fuel. … BIDEN AT MSNBC DEMOCRATIC DEBATE: No more, no new fracking. … BIDEN DURING CNBC INTERVIEW: I’d gradually move away from fracking. … KAMALA HARRIS, DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, AT CNN TOWN HALL: And I think it’s critically important on day one that we end any fossil fuel leases on public lands. … VOTER: But, like, what about, say, stopping fracking and stopping … pipeline and structure… BIDEN TALKING TO VOTER: Yes. Yes. No pipeline, exactly. … BIDEN AT RALLY: They want to do the same thing I want to do; they want to phase out fossil fuels and we’re going to phase out fossil fuels. … HARRIS AT CNN TOWN HALL: There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

