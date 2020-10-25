https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/bidens-staff-told-us-misspoke-joe-biden-confuses-agenda-60-minutes-interview-staff-steps-correct-record-video/

Joe Biden sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes host Norah O’Donnell and it didn’t go well.

Biden ‘confused’ his agenda during the 60 Minutes interview so his staff had to step in and correct the record.

“I can send every qualified person to a 4 year college in their state for $150 billion,” Biden said. “I can make sure every single person who qualifies for community college can go and we’d still have a lot of money left over.”

It turns out Joe Biden was lying about his tax plan. Shocker.

“After our interview, Mr. Biden’s staff told us he misspoke and that the cost of free public college could be twice as much as he said,” O’Donnell said.

Biden got caught in another lie and got checked in real time.

CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell fact checked Joe Biden’s claims on the trade deficit with China: “lower in 2019 than it was during the last three years of the Obama administration”

CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell fact checks Joe Biden’s claims on the trade deficit with China: “lower in 2019 than it was during the last three years of the Obama administration” #60Minutes https://t.co/m3ZoHv7Roz pic.twitter.com/QKLlqg4E4j — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2020

