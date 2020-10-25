https://noqreport.com/2020/10/25/bombshell-report-lays-out-how-the-family-of-joe-biden-has-been-compromised-by-the-communist-chinese/

(Natural News) One of the worst things about the 2020 election cycle was the COVID-19 pandemic, and not just for the illnesses, deaths, and economic deprivation it caused.

The pandemic gave an always-opportunistic Democratic Party a way to steal an election on behalf of one of the most corrupt swamp creatures ever to inhabit Washington, D.C.: Joe Biden.

How? By pushing early mail-in voting. As of this writing, some 50 million Americans, perhaps two-thirds of the total number of people who regularly vote in elections, have already cast ballots. At least half to two-thirds of those ballots are likely for Biden — cast before Americans learned what a scoundrel he is, and how he may be dangerously compromised.

In recent days, Americans were introduced to bombshell allegations of monumental corruption involving the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, that were discovered on a laptop he abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware. And almost every day since, additional information involving emails, photos, videos and even eyewitness whistleblowers has been released.

And as if all of that wasn’t damning enough, a new well-sourced report lays out more details that, if true, would make the Biden Crime Family seem almost tame in comparison to the Mafia.

“For two months I have worked on behalf of my colleague to ensure that this report helped others report on the documented evidence of Biden activities with regards to China. I want to emphasize a couple of things about my own involvement,” writes Christopher Balding, Associate Professor at Peking University HSBC School of Business Shenzhen, China, who is also Bloomberg contributor.

The report exposes Biden activities in China which “the press has simply refused to cover,” and which also reveals “how Biden was compromised by the Communist Party of China.”

In a series of tweets, Balding summarized what is in the report — and when you consider how China is never criticized by Joe Biden, then you can begin to understand just how compromised he will be by a country that is no friend (and could soon well be an enemy of) the United States.

“I had really not wanted to do this but roughly 2 months ago I was handed a report about Biden activities in China the press has simply refused to cover. I want to strongly emphasize I did not write the report but I know who did,” Balding begins as he moves on to list the report’s “key points.”

I had really not wanted to do this but roughly 2 months ago I was handed a report about Biden activities in China the press has simply refused to cover. I want to strongly emphasize I did not write the report but I know who did. Key points are this: https://t.co/GAuXCTJumG — GOP Gangsta Rap Coalition Chair Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) October 22, 2020

“Hunter Biden is partnered with the Chinese state. Entire investment partnership is Chinese state money from social security fund to China Development Bank. It is actually a subsidiary of the Bank of China. This is not remotely anything less than a Chinese state funded play,” he continued.

“Though the entire size of the fund cannot be reconstructed, the Taiwanese cofounder who is now detained in China, reports it to be NOT $1-1.5 billion but $6.5 billion. This would make Hunters stake worth at a minimum at least $50 million if he was to sell it,” Balding wrote.

“Disturbingly, everyone on the Chinese side are clearly linked with influence and intelligence organizations. China uses very innocuous sounding organization names to hide PLA, United Front, or Ministry of Foreign Affairs influence/intelligence operations,” he adds.

“This report cannot say Hunter was the target of such an operation or that China even targeted him. However, based upon the clear pattern of individuals and organizations surrounding him it is an entirely reasonable conclusion,” Balding said.

In fact, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year that the Justice Department had begun moving on Chinese researchers in the U.S. working at American universities who failed to disclose their ties to the People’s Liberation Army.

Balding, on his blog site, added additional key points, including:

— “Joe Biden’s compromising partnership with the Communist Party of China runs via Yang Jiechi (CPC’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission). YANG met frequently with BIDEN during his tenure at the Chinese embassy in Washington.”

— “Hunter Biden’s 2013 Bohai Harvest Rosemont investment partnership was set-up by Ministry of Foreign Affairs institutions who are tasked with garnering influence with foreign leaders during YANG’s tenure as Foreign Minister.”

— “HUNTER has a direct line to the Politburo, according to SOURCE A, a senior finance professional in China.”

— “[Joe] BIDEN’s foreign policy stance towards China (formerly hawkish), turned positive despite the country’s rising geopolitical assertiveness.”

Balding also goes on to note that the report appears to suggest that the ‘Russian collusion’ narrative is, at least in part, an effort at misdirection.

“Lost among the salacious revelations about laptop provenance is the more mundane reality of influence and money of major United States political figures. Ill informed accusations of Russian hacking and disinformation face the documented reality of a major Chinese state financial partnership with the children of major political figures,” he points out.

Balding said that Hunter Biden’s China activities began to ramp up just ahead of his father’s election to the vice presidency.

“Finalized in 2013, the investment partnership included money from the Chinese government, social security, and major state-owned banks a veritable who’s who of Chinese state finance,” he wrote, indicating that — based on the report — all of these deals with the Bidens were always aimed at essentially allowing the ChiCom government to get their hooks into a prominent American politician and his family.

“The entire arrangement speaks to Chinese state interests,” said Balding. “The Chinese organizations surrounding Hunter Biden are known intelligence and influence operatives to the United States government.”

As to his motivations for bringing this information forward, Balding wrote that it wasn’t necessarily out of love for President Trump.

“I did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016 and have significant concerns about his policies in areas like immigration. Having lived in China for nine years throughout the Xi regimes construction of concentration camps and having witnessed first hand their use of influence and intelligence operations, the Biden links worry me profoundly,” he noted.

Had so many Americans not yet voted, this information might have been more useful. But to Americans who haven’t voted yet, understand that a vote for Joe Biden is a vote to put the ChiCom government in the driver’s seat for U.S. foreign policy. And that won’t turn out well — for a lot of other countries as well.

