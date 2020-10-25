https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-joe-biden-calls-lid-hides-basement-9-days-election-day/
Joe Biden on Sunday morning called a lid and shut down for the day with 9 days until Election Day.
Biden is hiding in his Delaware basement as emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell continue to be released.
Meanwhile, President Trump is holding a massive rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Joe Biden has no in-person events today and called a lid per pool reporters.
With nine days until Election Day, Biden has no in-person events today and his campaign has called a lid, per pooler @katieglueck.
— Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) October 25, 2020
Biden has one virtual event on his schedule: a concert this evening at which he is slated to deliver remarks.
— Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) October 25, 2020
These tweets are less than 2 hours apart pic.twitter.com/iEwm3o2bJT
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 25, 2020
Joe Biden looked very fragile on Saturday when he walked over to small group of people after delivering a very angry speech in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Biden called Pennsylvanians who don’t support him “chumps.”
After wrapping up his speech, he shuffled over to a group of people without a face mask on.
Not only is Joe Biden feeble, he is compromised from his China, Russia, Ukraine pay-to-play scheme with his son Hunter.
Joe Biden thought he wasn’t on camera. He walked up close to a crowd of people and talked to them — without wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/ZAJg2bFjWV
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020