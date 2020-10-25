https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-joe-biden-calls-lid-hides-basement-9-days-election-day/

Joe Biden on Sunday morning called a lid and shut down for the day with 9 days until Election Day.

Biden is hiding in his Delaware basement as emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell continue to be released.

Meanwhile, President Trump is holding a massive rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Joe Biden has no in-person events today and called a lid per pool reporters.

Biden has one virtual event on his schedule: a concert this evening at which he is slated to deliver remarks.

These tweets are two hours apart. Unbelievable!

Joe Biden looked very fragile on Saturday when he walked over to small group of people after delivering a very angry speech in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Biden called Pennsylvanians who don’t support him “chumps.”

After wrapping up his speech, he shuffled over to a group of people without a face mask on.

Not only is Joe Biden feeble, he is compromised from his China, Russia, Ukraine pay-to-play scheme with his son Hunter.

