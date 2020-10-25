https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-joe-biden-calls-lid-hides-basement-9-days-election-day/

Joe Biden on Sunday morning called a lid and shut down for the day with 9 days until Election Day.

Biden is hiding in his Delaware basement as emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell continue to be released.

Meanwhile, President Trump is holding a massive rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Joe Biden has no in-person events today and called a lid per pool reporters.

TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack

With nine days until Election Day, Biden has no in-person events today and his campaign has called a lid, per pooler @katieglueck. — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) October 25, 2020

Biden has one virtual event on his schedule: a concert this evening at which he is slated to deliver remarks.

Biden has one virtual event on his schedule: a concert this evening at which he is slated to deliver remarks. — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) October 25, 2020

These tweets are two hours apart. Unbelievable!

These tweets are less than 2 hours apart pic.twitter.com/iEwm3o2bJT — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 25, 2020

Joe Biden looked very fragile on Saturday when he walked over to small group of people after delivering a very angry speech in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Biden called Pennsylvanians who don’t support him “chumps.”

After wrapping up his speech, he shuffled over to a group of people without a face mask on.

Not only is Joe Biden feeble, he is compromised from his China, Russia, Ukraine pay-to-play scheme with his son Hunter.

Joe Biden thought he wasn’t on camera. He walked up close to a crowd of people and talked to them — without wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/ZAJg2bFjWV — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

