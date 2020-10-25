https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/broward-county-board-of-elections-cuts-sheriffs-race-off-ballot/

BROWARD COUNTY, FL- Stories of election tampering and ballot fraud have overwhelmed the news cycle this year, and unfortunately the evidence keeps piling up.

But, sometimes unfairness in an election can come from unintentional stupidity, rather than malicious intent. This is the case for one in a Florida county.

Florida is an incredibly important battleground state that has the potential to sway the 2020 election. So, it would make sense for voting officials to be extra cautious when dispersing ballot information. However, a massive oversight could lead to uninformed voting across the county.

One of the most contentious local elections on the ballot in Broward County is the race for county sheriff. The three-way race is between H. Wayne Clark (R), Gregory Tony (D), and Charles “Chuck” Whatley (NPA) No Party Affiliation.

There is also an option to write in a candidate in the sheriff’s box, which could allow for Scott Israel, a former Broward County Sheriff, to reclaim the seat.

Despite the office being up for grabs this year, voters who print out a sample ballot at home wouldn’t know. Constituents that head to the Broward County Board of Elections website to print a copy of the sample ballot will only be able to view the ballot box online.

If a voter attempts to print a copy of the ballot they will find that the box disappears from the paper.

It seems that the Broward County Board of Elections simply forgot that most voters don’t prep their home printers with legal sized paper. The ballot also cuts off the elections for Fourth District Court of Appeal, Supervisor of Elections, a County Commissioner seat, and a Circuit Judge.

This level of carelessness should strike fear in the hearts of voters.

One Broward County voter reached out to Law Enforcement Today who wrote:

“Dear Broward County Board of Elections, why must you set us up for failure every, single election? Printed the official ballot for notes. How many constituents have printers loaded with legal sized paper?”

The voter went on to say:

“You are the official source. The voters deserve better.”

In Broward County this level of incompetence is disappointing but almost expected. The Board of Elections has a poor track record when it comes to handling elections.

In 2018 the county came under fire for poor ballot design after thousands of voters did not cast a vote in the Florida race for Senate. The ballot placed the Senate voting box directly under the voting instructions, which caused voters to skip over it.

The county has also received scrutiny for violating chain of custody requirements by allowing private vehicles to collect and transport ballots.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted about the incident saying:

“This video, posted by an Independent Cong candidate in 18 (who was endorsed by Bernie Sanders in 16) purports to show Broward County ballots being transported from polling places in private cars.”

This video,posted by an Independent Cong candidate in 18 (who was endorsed by Bernie Sanders in 16) purports to show BrowardCounty ballots being transported from polling places in private cars. Has anyone in local media looked into this claim or asked elections dept about it? https://t.co/1JztfdRudn — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 9, 2018

It is abundantly clear that these kinds of mistakes by the Broward County Board of Elections are common. But, these oversights are unacceptable in such an intense election season, whether the election is national or local.

Local elections are just as important as federal ones, especially in 2020. This Florida county is seeing an incredibly tight race for sheriff and voters need to inform themselves before heading to the polls.

Broward County PBA endorses disgraced former sheriff Scott Israel for another stint as Broward County Sheriff

BROWARD COUNTY, FL.- They say politics makes strange bedfellows.

Nothing is stranger than a couple of endorsements, one of which was subsequently rescinded, that have come out in the race for Broward County Sheriff.

The Broward County Teacher’s Union (BTU) endorsed Scott Israel. He is the former sheriff who was removed from office by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the bungled response to the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17.

A second equally surprising endorsement came from the Broward County Police Benevolent Association. Anonymous sources within that organization tell Law Enforcement Today that the endorsement is extremely unpopular with the rank and file in the association.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that the Broward Teacher’s Union had rescinded its endorsement of Israel after hearing from Parkland area teachers who were infuriated by the department’s response to the school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

Fourteen students and three staff members were killed in the shooting. The union decided not to endorse any candidates in the race after rescinding Israel’s endorsement.

Union president Anna Fusco said:

“This was not intended to have people upset. We heard our members speak up and we will continue to make sure we start schools safe Aug. 19 and not have social media screams about the sheriff’s race. BTU is too busy for that.”

Jennifer Montalto’s daughter Gina was killed in the shooting and blasted the teachers union endorsement in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

She said:

“The disgraced incompetent former sheriff jeopardized every citizen in Broward with his failed leadership. The BTU endorsement is an affront to all the MSD [Marjory Stoneman Douglas] victim’s families.”

The union’s vice-president told Montalto that the committee that endorsed Israel was not trying to offend the families of victims.

Terry Preuss wrote:

“Please don’t think for a minute that the committee did not know or understand your pain. They chose Scott Israel because they saw him as the best choice and not to hurt anyone, especially not the hurting families.”

One of the union members who teaches special education at the school, Joanne Wallace was livid that the union did not consult with members prior to the vote.

She wrote:

“I was at MSD that day. I said goodbye to my husband in a text. I hid under a table while people screamed, and Israel’s horrific lack of leadership played out.”

She later expressed relief the union had since pulled the endorsement.

The PBA endorsement, however, comes as somewhat of a surprise, especially after Israel’s dismissal by DeSantis.

The union, in addressing members who were upset with the decision wrote:

“The PBA has recently endorsed Scott Israel for Sheriff and we have received many questions on why and what the process was.

“First and foremost, you should know that it is the policy of the Broward County PBA that the endorsement of the Sheriff of Broward County will be at the sole discretion of the Broward Sheriff’s Office representatives. Just like endorsements for individual cities would be up to those reps.

“With that said, the Broward County PBA held a candidate screening at our banquet hall yesterday. Sheriff Tony did not respond to our invite, so he was automatically eliminated from consideration.

“A few other candidates cancelled their interviews as well. The remaining top two candidates were Scott Israel and All Pollock. At the end of the process, and with much deliberation, the BSO Representatives unanimously decided to endorse Scott Israel.

“The PBA fully recognizes the full range of emotions that the sheriff’s endorsement brings, but we ask that you respect the opinions of the BSO representatives that made this very tough decision.

“Thank you.”

Back in May, the union representing Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies declined to endorse Israel, and instead endorsed All Pollock, while also declining to endorse Tony, who is running for reelection.

Instead, they looked to Pollock, saying:

“Al Pollock is a lawman, not a showman.”

The South Florida Sun Sentinel noted that Pollock faces an uphill battle. The upcoming primary next month is actually pivotal since there are currently no Republicans in elected office countywide.

Israel and Tony are considered somewhat controversial figures, Israel because of the botched response to the school shooting, as well as a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

And Tony received a vote of no confidence from the union last month. In addition, Tony has been under increasing focus after it was revealed that he had killed a man in Philadelphia when he was 14 years old.

In gaining the union’s endorsement, Pollock received 57 percent of the votes, which made him far and away the clear choice among sheriff’s deputies and sergeants.

The endorsement stated:

“The union and the membership believe Alvin Pollock’s life experience, and his rise through the ranks of BSO from Road Patrol Deputy to Colonel give him the expansive and comprehensive knowledge of the county and the Sheriff’s Office that make him the single-most qualified candidate to run the agency starting on day one.

“Pollock’s demeanor and humility set him apart from the field.”

On Wednesday, NBC-6 South Florida said that Israel’s campaign had to remove one of it’s campaign consultants after video arose showing him using racial slurs to describe the current Broward County sheriff, Tony.

Terry Scott, a well-known black activist in Broward County said in the video:

“Tony came in as arrogant, like we owe him something, like he was the house ***** and we’re the field ******. That’s the way he came.”

Scott then resigned from the campaign.

The fact that Israel is running for his old position is a joke. His incompetence is legendary. CNN noted that after the 2017 shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport, numerous problems with the department’s response were identified and known to Israel.

Still, in the 13 months between that incident and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, nothing was done to rectify those shortcomings.

Attorney George Levesque said at the time:

“The law makes him responsible for the acts of his deputies. It is generally held that a sheriff and his deputy are one and the same person, and the acts of the deputy may be imputed to the sheriff.”

Former MSD student Kyle Kashuv sharply criticized Israel, especially after he received the endorsement of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in his current primary fight.

Kashuv said in a statement to Fox News:

“Sheriff Scott Israel had dozens of reports about the shooter at my school and the danger he posed.

“During the shooting, officers of his department hid behind trees rather than enter the building. Scott Israel’s incompetence contributed to this entirely preventable tragedy. He utterly failed the people of Parkland.”

In speaking to the newspaper’s endorsement, Kashuv said:

“A glowing endorsement from the Sun-Sentinel is a slap in the face to everyone affected by the tragedy. This is a travesty.”

Hunter Pollack also blasted the paper’s endorsement. His 18-year-old sister Meadow was one of the victims in the shooting.

Pollack told Fox News:

“Now, after exposing all of Scott Israel’s failures that led to dozens dead, they decide to endorse him. Absolutely shameful.”

We wonder how these folks would feel about a law enforcement association endorsing Israel’s incompetence. What an embarrassment.

