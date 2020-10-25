https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/china?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

China said Monday that it will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon and other U.S. companies that have been involved in selling weapons to Taiwan.

The move was announced by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which called on the United States to stop selling arms to the self-governed island and to cut military ties with its government, according to CNN.

The sanctions are the latest development in escalating tensions in China over the United States’ increasing interest in Taiwan, including a recent visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Taiwan has never been controlled by China’s ruling Communist Party, but its leaders say it is part of its territory and that they will use force to keep control.

The foreign defense ministry also said U.S. arms sales to Taiwan “seriously violate” the one-China principle and harms China’s security interests.

Boeing suggests it’s only a contractor and that the issue is between the governments.

“The U.S. government decides on which defense systems to provide Taiwan and then makes the arrangements with the Department of Defense for the provision of such equipment,” a Boeing spokesperson told CNN Business. “Foreign military sales to any country or entity is a direct contractual obligation between the purchaser and the US government/Department of Defense.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

