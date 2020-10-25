https://mediarightnews.com/even-chris-wallace-smells-a-rat-grill-gretchen-whitmer-on-hunter-biden/

It was reported today ahead of “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace that he spoke with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and asked about the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden.

Wallace spoke with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to open the program and at one point he aksed her whether she has any concrete proof that Joe Biden “ever took one penny from either a foreign country or a foreign company” and she replied that she thinks “that’s incumbent upon the press to start investigating.”

In another clip, McDaniel said that Biden “is lying about whether he’s going” to pack the Supreme Court. “Everything that Joe Biden running on is not being transparent to the American people,” she later added in the clip.

Joe Biden wants to pack the Supreme Court and raise taxes, and he is lying to the American people about it. pic.twitter.com/ReLDCpRprS — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 25, 2020

When Wallace interviewed Whitmer, he asked, “Does Biden owe more of an explanation to the American people and was it a mistake for the vice president to allow all of this to go on, some of it while he was vice president?”

Pointing to Wallace’s interview with McDaniel, Whitmer said, “She was able to produce none, because none exists. The fact of the matter is right now we need to be talking about what isn’t happening in this country, and that is we are not combating Covid.”

Wallace wouldn’t accept Whitmer’s attempt at deflection and said, “There is evidence maybe that Biden didn’t take money, but clearly his brother, his son were involved in business dealings. There was talk about the Biden name. One, wasn’t that inappropriate for that to be going on while he was vice president? It sure sounds like influence peddling. And doesn’t he owe a fuller accounting?”

Whitmer claimed that Biden has “answered these questions” and again went back to the Covid-19 talking point, for which Biden hasn’t offered any real solutions, “the American people aren’t going to be distracted from the fact that this election is about the dinner table issues” like the coronavirus.