We have been hearing a lot about the Cancel Culture today. It’s when someone is targeted and silenced because they have deviated from a politically correct ideal, supported a politician that threatens the Left’s political agenda, or offended a group that is promoting PC goals and ideologies. The targeted individuals are fired from their jobs, deplatformed from online websites, and bullied into silence through media campaigns and social media mobs. Canceling is designed to intimidate people so they can’t speak. It’s a weapon used to win an argument without actually making an argument—usually because an argument with facts and reason can’t be made since the agenda being promoted is based on emotion and lies.

This has happened to media personalities, academics, athletes, politicians, artists, musicians, business people, and corporations. But it’s not just big-name people with public positions and large platforms that are being intimidated by those who use threats and violence instead of debate. It’s your average people talking with friends or engaging on social media. It’s your moms, dads, daughters, sons, and even grandmas.

Here’s one example of an 80-year-old grandmother, former chemistry teacher, wife of a disabled veteran, and Christian who is active in her church being threatened on social media. She is an avid Trump supporter and let her advocacy of him be known on Facebook. Her views were met with quick condemnation. Another teacher, Jane Corbin, responded with the following comment:

I want to go through this exchange to explain the tactics being used and how we see this strategy of silencing being pushed throughout America. Notice she doesn’t address any issue. Instead, she goes for the personal attack. “Surely you’re smart enough to know better,” she basically says. This is what the mob does when it seeks to bully and silence. It goes personal instead of staying objective and dealing with the issue.

With a measured response, Mrs. Long, simply said:

Notice, she didn’t get personal. She just stated her reasons for supporting Trump. She thinks Trump is best for religious liberty, national defense, respecting our history, and our freedom to defend ourselves. She is prolife, so the issue of abortion is important to her—a value Trump shares. She’s also positive about America, an attitude Trump has reflected throughout his time in office as he has put America first.

Agree or not, these are noble reasons to support the president. If you don’t think he’s doing these things, then make that case and try to convince his supporters otherwise. Instead, Ms. Corbin chooses to take the low road, to intimidate and bully a Christian grandmother, a loving wife who spends every day taking care of her disabled husband with Alzheimer’s, a faithful American citizen who simply thinks Trump is better for this country than Joe Biden.

That’s cancel culture in action—and it’s aimed at a woman who isn’t even a public figure. “I added you to my friends. Be warned,” she says. Think of that! She’s notifying her own social media crowd to be on alert that this grandmother and former teacher is not complying with the politically correct agenda. “So just be prepared,” she says. The mob is coming to get you!

Many of us—especially those of us who are public figures getting deluged with mobs by the thousands every day—might chuckle at this nobody’s ominous threat. I’ve been so seriously attacked by online mobs that I had to actually move from where I lived because my home was being targeted. It can get nasty out there. So a woman with few followers telling a grandmother that Facebook friends are going to be on alert by her presence is somewhat of a joke, but it’s not to people who aren’t used to being mobbed—and this is the serious point.

Most people on social media are just there to talk to family, maybe engage in some political discussion, share recipes, pictures, etc., and they’re not accustomed to being threatened by a mob just because they support a candidate. When it happens, it can be a little troubling, to say the least. It can also have its desired effect—make them not want to communicate on social media. Worse, it can make them comply with the mob’s demands because they doubt themselves and become afraid. It might even make them change their vote or not vote at all. Regardless of how it might affect their actions, it certainly generates anxiety and nervousness, creating feelings of isolation—something grandma on social media doesn’t deserve.

So what do we do when faced with something like this? We can choose to ignore it. That might be wise in most cases. We can choose to respond and get into an argument. That’s not always very productive, especially since we’re dealing with irrational people. But if you’re the fighter type and up to it, go for it—with grace.

What you can’t do is let it intimidate you. Don’t stop speaking. Don’t stop standing for what you believe is right. Don’t stop supporting your candidates for office. Don’t let bullies cause you to rethink your position simply because you’re afraid. And if you see it happening to others, let those people know you support them. Send them a message telling them they’re not alone, that they don’t need to be afraid, and that there are still good people in this world who don’t use bully tactics to silence those they disagree with.

Finally, pray for these people. Pray that God will take the anger and rage from their hearts. Pray that God will open their eyes to the truth about human society and human relations. Pray that if they don’t know Christ, that they will repent of their sins and put their faith in him, for only through him will any of us find peace that passes all understanding in this turbulent world. Only through him will we learn to truly love our neighbors—even when we disagree.

Article originally appeared in Romans One.

