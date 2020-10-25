https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/522636-christie-surprised-pence-to-campaign-after-aides-test-covid-19

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris ChristieChris ChristiePence adviser Marty Obst tests positive for COVID-19 Documents show Trump campaign ignored coronavirus guidelines at Duluth rally: report A Nixon playbook will fail on the debate stage MORE, a top GOP ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, said he’s surprised that Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceOvernight Health Care: Following debate, Biden hammers Trump on coronavirus | Study: Universal mask-wearing could save 130,000 lives | Finger-pointing picks up in COVID-19 relief fight Democrats play defense, GOP goes on attack after Biden oil comments McConnell tees up Barrett nomination, setting up rare weekend session MORE is hitting the campaign trail after the vice president’s chief of staff and other aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I think everybody’s got to put the health of he people they’re going to be in touch with first,” Christie, who tested positive himself for the coronavirus and was hospitalized earlier this month.

“You got to keep yourself away from everybody and I’m a little bit surprised,” he said on ABC’s “This Week” in response to a question from host Martha Raddatz on the news from Pence’s office.



“The whole getting of COVID to begin with and the not wearing of masks has been a problem,” Christie said at the beginning of his remarks.

Christie contracted the coronavirus early in October after the first presidential debate. The ex-New Jersey governor had worked with President Trump on his debate preparations.

The former governor spent one week in the hospital after his diagnosis as a “precautionary measure” due to his history of asthma.

Christie attended the White House event announcing Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Senators battle over Supreme Court nominee in rare Saturday session Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day MORE to the Supreme Court, an event which has since been regarded as a super-spreader event.

Christie has since said he was wrong to not wear a mask to an event, mistakenly believing himself to be in the “safe zone” due to the testing requirements at the White House.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

