Ballot initiatives in Colorado and Louisiana could restrict abortion access, a hot button issue as Senate Republicans look to quickly confirm another conservative judge for the Supreme Court.

Colorado voters will decide whether abortion should be banned after 22 weeks of pregnancy while Louisiana voters will decide whether to enshrine anti-abortion language in the Louisiana Constitution.

Abortion rights supporters say the constitutional change would lay the groundwork for outlawing abortions entirely in Louisiana.

“Once again, reproductive rights are under attack in Louisiana, and this dangerous amendment must be defeated,” Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast said in a statement promoting a virtual town hall in opposition to the amendment.

The Supreme Court earlier this year struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics. The 5-4 outcome turned on the vote of Chief Justice John Roberts, who joined his four more liberal colleagues, including the recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

More cases are headed to the high court that would provide an opportunity to overturn or weaken Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.

The Colorado measure includes exceptions to save the life of the pregnant woman but not for instances of rape or incest.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

