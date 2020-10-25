https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/10/25/cue-media-meltdown-white-house-chief-mark-meadows-says-we-will-treat-covid-19-like-every-other-respiratory-virus-n1086243

Selective quote and cue outrage seems to be the corporate media’s favorite tactic lately. Today’s victim is White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. In a combative interview with Jake Tapper about the pandemic, the discussion began with questions about a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff testing positive for COVID-19. It went downhill from there, but the blue check Twitterati meltdown over a selective quote was breathtaking and ridiculous.

In response to a question from Tapper about Pence continuing to campaign, Meadows said the following:

“So, here’s what we have to do. We’re not going to control the pandemic. We are are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation…..

This is the selective quote. At that point, Tapper interrupted and asked “Why not?” However, even this selective quote is factually correct. The idea we are going to contain a virus that has spread globally is absurd. The time for containment was passed before a single confirmed case appeared in the United States. For this, the entire world can thank the Chinese Communist Party and their obfuscation about the virus’s very existence until it was impossible to deny.

In fact, our health experts never proposed a containment strategy. The strategy was to slow the spread to avoid overwhelming hospitals as had been observed in Italy. The program was even called “15 Days to Slow the Spread.” Not “15 days to Make Sure No One Ever Gets the Virus Again.” The distance the goalposts have moved thanks to the media and health agency bureaucrats has been breathtaking.

Especially since, as Meadows noted in the interview, COVID-19 is not as deadly as originally feared. In fact, death rates have continued to fall as treatment has improved. We have also learned who is at the greatest risk of a fatal outcome. Yet our public policy still remains based on fear rather than science, driven by a media that discounts dissenting opinions and buries information that could ease the panic where it still exists.

What Meadows is essentially saying is that we are going to treat COVID-19 like every other virus. We are going to learn to live with it and treat those who become ill with the best therapeutics to reduce mortality. If there is an effective vaccine that can give extra protection to some, great. However, even Dr. Fauci has said a vaccine is likely to be 50% effective but hopes for 70-75%. This approach is no different than how we manage every respiratory virus.

The questions Tapper and his ilk should really be asking are why the NIH has dumped all of its funding into vaccine research, abandoning early treatment altogether. Tamiflu, the outpatient treatment for influenza, needs to be given within 72 hours of symptom onset, as it prevents hospitalizations and deaths.

The current treatments of remdesivir and dexamethasone are only given to hospitalized patients. Every possible outpatient treatment from HCQ to inhaled corticosteroids have been suppressed or ignored by the NIH and FDA and Dr. Fauci specifically. This dismissal of early outpatient treatment is unconscionable as is the suppression and silencing of clinicians who have observational data to share from caring for actual patients.

According to Dr. Harvey Risch, professor of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health based on clinical studies of outpatients with COVID-19:

Many or most of the 220,000 deaths in the United States to date could have been prevented by widespread HCQ use that the FDA blocked. It is the FDA that is responsible for these deaths, not the president. It is sheer corrupt hypocrisy, and completely shameful, for past FDA commissioners and for a New England Journal of Medicine editor with ties to the FDA to accuse the president of what the FDA itself has done.

In addition to the FDA, we can also thank Jake Tapper and his colleagues like Chris Wallace and Brianna Keilor for the outsized vilification of this safe and effective drug that has been deployed globally for decades. And the blue check Twitterati meltdown over Meadows stating the obvious is just another strike against them.

WATCH the entire exchange. Tapper came with an agenda, not questions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

