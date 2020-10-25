https://noqreport.com/2020/10/25/deep-state-trembling-report-claims-trump-will-fire-fbi-director-wray-cia-director-haspel-after-reelection/

There are few things conservatives can complain about with the Trump administration during its first four years, but one big complaint has been the personnel the President has appointed for key positions. His choices to drain the swamp in the Deep State turned out to be worse than duds. FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel have actively worked against the White House to perpetuate the Deep State’s control over affairs, foreign and domestic.

A report from Axios indicates the two directors plus Defense Secretary Mark Esper are all on the chopping block if the President is reelected. All three have received scorn from the President in the recent past but in an election year, major shakeups are frowned upon. A second-term President Trump will have no qualms with ousting those who have made it challenging for him to lead this nation, and this trio are certain to be at the top of the list.

Conspicuously missing from the anonymously sourced report is a call for Attorney General William Barr to meet a similar fate. The leader of the Justice Department has been a strong ally until recent months when he has exposed his allegiance to maintaining the status quo at the DoJ. If any department has been a thorn in the President’s side since before his first election, it has been the DoJ, and Barr has not done enough to fix the glaring problems there.

According to Axios, there are others who should be worried about their job security as well:

A win, no matter the margin, will embolden Trump to ax anyone he sees as constraining him from enacting desired policies or going after perceived enemies.

Trump last week signed an executive order that set off alarm bells as a means to politicize the civil service. An administration official said the order “is a really big deal” that would make it easier for presidents to get rid of career government officials.

There could be shake-ups across other departments. The president has never been impressed with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, for example. But that doesn’t carry the urgency of replacing Wray or Haspel.

It is common for Presidents to shake things up at the beginning of their second terms. A first term is seen as building a resume to earn a second term while that second term is usually seen as legacy building. But President Trump has already cemented an incredible legacy in his first term, leaving a second term as a time to make history and propel the nation to the greatest heights it has ever seen. He will need a strong team behind him, nothing like the first term team that often prevented him from getting stuff done.

There are few times when we cheer for anonymous sources from the White House to actually be true, but this is an exception. Taking down Deep State ringleaders will help the President’s second term be as epic as it needs to be.

